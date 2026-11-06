Ciara Miller Has 4-Word Response When Asked About Her Friendship With Paige DeSorbo

Ciara Miller recently took to social media to address speculation that her friendship with former “Summer House” costar Paige DeSorbo has fractured. This comes one month after the Bravo fan favorite was eliminated from “Dancing With The Stars.”

Ciara Miller’s Blunt 4-Word Response About Paige DeSorbo

Getty Paige DeSorbo and Ciara Miller attend a Smirnoff event in New York City

Miller and DeSorbo have remained friends since the “Giggly Squad” host announced her exit from “Summer House” in July 2025. However, many fans began to speculate that this may have changed after Miller failed to post on social media for DeSorbo’s birthday earlier this month.

Miller made her first Instagram post since late October on November 5. The post included 20 photos, with the first being of herself sitting in a vehicle. The “Summer House” star captioned the post, “__ Missed you.”

However, in the comments, a fan asked about her friendship with DeSorbo. “You did not post for Paige’s bday are ya’ll still besties?,” the person asked.

Miller responded with four words: I have her number….”

It’s worth noting that the two have interacted in recent months. Their most recent public appearance together came in May of this year at the Los Culturistas Culture Awards, where they posed for photos alongside Hannah Berner.

Before that, in April, Miller told Elite Daily that DeSorbo remained one of her best friends.

“Paige is still one of my closest friends. I love her dearly. She’s also a big sister to me in this industry and in my life. She’s a very reliable figure that I love, and someone that I’m calling all the time,” she said.

Paige DeSorbo And Hannah Berner Recently Defended Ciara’s ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Stint

Getty Paige DeSorbo and Hannah Berner attend the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills.

Miller was eliminated from season 35 of ABC’s “Dancing With The Stars” during the October 6 episode. After the elimination, DeSorbo and Berner took to their “Giggly Squad” podcast to react, first joking that the competition series was “rigged.”

“I don’t know if it’s rigged. Even though it is weird that they’re like, ‘We’re not going to tell you the algorithm or how we did it, and we’re not going to tell you who’s actually in the bottom three,” said Berner.

The former “Summer House” star went on to admit that “Dancing With The Stars” is not rigged, but said she feels the voting system has too many “variables.”

“Everyone does a different dance so it’s like you’re not even rated on the same dances. Everyone has a different pro who all have different levels of popularity,” she explained.

Ciara Miller On Her ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Exit

Getty Ciara Miller attends the amfAR Gala Cannes 2026 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cap d’Antibes, France, on May 21, 2026.

Miller spoke to Entertainment Weekly backstage after being eliminated from “Dancing With the Stars.”

“I’m sad, obviously. I’m bummed,” she began when asked for her reaction to the news that she wouldn’t be moving forward to compete for the Mirror Ball trophy. “I’m processing but bummed, to say the least.”

When asked how it felt to have been supported by so many people during her time on the show, the “Summer House” star said, “It’s special.”

“I couldn’t even put into words like what that means. I’m glad that like some people could see how special this partnership was, and I’m grateful.”