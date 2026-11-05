Kandi Burruss Cries Happy Tears in Emotional Update

Kandi Burruss shed tears of joy while celebrating her nomination for the Songwriters Hall of Fame on Thursday, November 5. The longtime “RHOA” personality, who has been in the public eye since she joined Xscape in 1990 at 14, took to Instagram to talk about the honor.

TLC’s “No Scrubs,” which she wrote in 1998, is one of her best known creations.

“Wow! Thank you God! I’ve gone through so much in the past year. This recognition really brought my spirits up. To be recognized amongst the top writers in the game is such an honor. Thank you!!!! 🙌🏾🥹❤️” Kandi wrote in the caption.

Kandi Says Songwriters Hall of Fame Nomination is Good News After Months of ‘Heavy’ Things

She told her followers in the video clip, “I just had to record this moment in real-time. I cannot stop crying” before saying she’d just received a phone call letting her known she was one of the nominees being considered for the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Emphasizing how much the nod means, she said, “That was the most amazing news that I’ve heard in so long.”

Becoming overwhelmed with emotion, she exclaimed, “It’s been so much crazy stuff being said about me over this past year. Sometimes it’s real heavy. But I keep moving.”

Kandi might have been referring to the drama that has unfolded since she filed for divorce from her husband Todd Tucker just before Thanksgiving 2026. In a shocking moment, Todd made sensational claims about his and Kandi’s private love life in a September trailer for his project “Til Divorce Do Us Part” which started its 10-city screening tour in October.

Kandi said she tries her best to brush off the chatter, “but this was just confirmation for me that it doesn’t matter what somebody says, what anybody does, what is going on. What God got for you, is still gonna happen. It’s still meant for you.”

Kandi finished the update by adding, “This is so important to me. I just wanted to record this moment because I know it’s not even gonna be announced for a couple weeks. But I just wanted to share the joy that I feel. It may seem crazy that I’m crying and it’s not sad at all. I am like, so happy. So happy. This is…to be named amongst people that I respect so much, it means a lot to me.”

She also showed her gratitude to the people who nominated her, saying, “Thank you. To whoever even thought about putting my name on the list, I appreciate you.” She wrapped up the clip by blowing a kiss to the camera.

Kandi’s Year of Ups & Downs

The past year for Kandi has been filled with major achievements as well as some heartbreak and drama. Kandi filed for divorce from Todd, her husband of 11 years with whom she shares two kids, on November 21, 2025.

In a February appearance on Andy Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live,” the songstress hinted at trouble with Todd and revealed the revelation that she wanted out of her marriage hit her over the summer of 2025.

“It happened in July,” she began. “In July was when I was like, ‘Oh yeah, nah, I can’t do this. It was a specific situation that happened but I’m not about to talk about it on ‘Watch What Happens…'” she shared.

The month after filing, Kandi began a warmly received limited run on Broadway in “& Juliet,” and embarked on her one-woman tour “I Do, I Did, I’m Done” in April.

She also spent time campaigning for Keisha Lance Bottoms, an effort that paid off when Bottoms was elected governor of Georgia on November 3, becoming the first black female governor in U.S. history.