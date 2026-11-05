‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Star Angie Katsanevas Shares Update on Her Relationship With Shawn Trujillo

Bravo TV personality Angie Katsanevas shared an update on her separation from her husband Shawn Trujillo after nearly 30 years of marriage.

On Nov. 4, “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star appeared on “Watch What Happens Live,” where she opened up about the reason for the split and where she stands with her ex, who is also her partner in the hair salon business Lunatic Fringe.

Katsanevas told host Andy Cohen that she is still on very good terms with Trujillo as they co-parent their 15-year-old daughter, Elektra. In fact, they still spend a lot of time together as a family.

In July, Page Six reported that Katsanevas and Trujillo separated after 27 years of marriage.

Angie Katsanevas Revealed the Reason for the Separation

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While filming “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” earlier this year, Katsanevas broke down as she revealed that her marriage was struggling. On “Watch What Happens Live,” Cohen asked her if there was “any one thing that happened between” her and Trujillo.

“No, I mean people have asked that, and I think it’s just kind of 30 years people change and you get into this place,” she shared. “And in the scene I talked about it with my dad where you question is this just being together for 30 years. Is this normal? You know, feeling not connected anymore.”

Angie Katsanevas Said She Still Spends a Lot of Time With Shawn Trujillo

While they have been separated for several months. Katsanevas explained that she still spends a lot of time with her estranged husband as they co-parent their daughter.

“Co-parenting is going amazing,” she told Cohen. “We dressed up together for Halloween. We just did a trip together…”

“Right now it’s just like, it feels, I mean it’s 30 years together, you know? It’s hard to break away from your routine of 30 years together,” she explained. “And putting our daughter first means still having dinner together, going to haunted houses together, dressing up together.”

For Halloween, Katsanevas posed with Trujillo, and their daughter Elektra for a family-themed Halloween costume based on the rock band Motley Crue. The family also attended a Motley Crüe concert together earlier in the month and posed for photos at a meet-and-greet with the band members.

On “Watch What Happens Live,” Katsanevas noted that while she and Trujillo stopped going on dates and acting affectionate with each other a while ago, she has no interest in dating anyone else right now.

“Absolutely not,” she told Cohen of her plans to date. “I have not been out with anyone or kissed anyone else. I met Sean when I was 21, and I haven’t kissed anyone else since.”

Katsanevas previously told Us Weekly that her main priority is to have a good relationship with her ex as they raise their daughter together. “I want to be a great friend to everyone,” the RHOSLC star shared. “But my No. 1 priority is my daughter, making sure that she knows I’m there.”