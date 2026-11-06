Jeff Lewis Reveals Fired Employee’s Staggering Salary Before Sharing What Led to Her Exit

Jeff Lewis is revealing how much he paid his former employee, Annie Sharp, before firing her following an incident involving his daughter, Monroe.

The Bravo star discussed Sharp’s salary and the circumstances surrounding her departure during an episode of his SiriusXM radio show, “Jeff Lewis Live.” Lewis said Sharp earned a base salary of $78,000 plus bonuses, bringing her total annual compensation close to $100,000.

Lewis also said Sharp requested a raise, prompting him to offer her additional responsibilities. However, he claimed they disagreed over what her expanded role would involve.

The former employee appeared alongside Lewis on his Bravo series “Still Flipping Out,” where viewers recently saw some of their disagreements over her job responsibilities.

Jeff Lewis Reveals Fired Employee Annie Sharp Earned Nearly $100,000

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During “Jeff Lewis Live,” Lewis explained that Sharp repeatedly asked for more money while working as his social media manager.

“The reality of what happened was … she said to me, ‘I wanna make more money. I wanna make more money,'” Lewis recalled.

Lewis said he was already paying Sharp $78,000 plus bonuses for creating social media content.

“She was close to, you know, 100,000 a year,” he said. “And I just said to her [that] this doesn’t make sense for me financially.”

Lewis explained that he didn’t need the five weekly social media reels Sharp was producing and believed three would be sufficient.

When Sharp asked what she could do to earn more money, Lewis offered her additional duties as a junior producer on his radio show.

“A position where I can justify giving you more money is if you take on the junior producer role,” Lewis explained. “Now you asked me for more responsibility; this is what I’m telling you that I would need.”

However, Lewis claimed Sharp expressed her reluctance to accept the position during a confessional interview on “Still Flipping Out” rather than discussing her concerns directly with him.

The series also showed Lewis confronting Sharp about failing to read singer David Archuleta’s book before his scheduled radio interview, despite agreeing to prepare for it.

The ‘Still Flipping Out’ Star Claims Annie Sharp Prioritized Her Own Social Media Accounts

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Lewis also accused Sharp of spending too much time creating content for her personal Instagram account while traveling for work.

“She’s an aspiring influencer … so there was a constant conflict with … the work she does for me and the work she did for herself,” Lewis said.

The radio host claimed the issue had previously resulted in disciplinary action during a trip to New York.

“About a year ago, I took her to New York. She was written up by my attorney because she did very little work when we were in New York,” Lewis explained.

He said he gave Sharp another opportunity during a subsequent visit but was disappointed by her performance.

“She was actually worse this time. And she had posted 14 times to her own Instagram and did not post to my Instagram once,” Lewis claimed.

Jeff Lewis Reveals Incident Involving Daughter Monroe That Led to Annie Sharp’s Firing

Lewis also addressed a separate incident involving Sharp and his 10-year-old daughter, Monroe, which he said ultimately contributed to his decision to fire her.

During a New York trip, Sharp shared a hotel room with Lewis’ nanny. Their room connected to the suite where Lewis stayed with Monroe.

According to Lewis, Sharp invited a male friend into her room without asking permission.

“I didn’t know this, but [Annie] had a male friend up to the hotel room without permission, and Monroe walked in, and it became a really big issue with my ex,” Lewis said.

“Serious misjudgment. … It was just a hang, [not a sleepover, but] I was not aware. I didn’t give [Annie] permission.”

Lewis claimed Monroe unexpectedly encountered the man sitting on a bed.

“My daughter was a little thrown off because there was a guy sitting on the bed. And no one told me this,” he explained.

Lewis said he learned about the encounter after returning home, when Monroe told his former partner, Gage Edward, what happened.

“I didn’t know any of this happened until we got home and Monroe told my ex, and then my ex got furious,” Lewis said. “And then [he] called the attorneys. … [Then] I looked like a terrible parent.”

Lewis claimed the situation prompted Edward and attorneys to become involved. He also said Monroe’s court-appointed minor’s counsel recommended that Sharp no longer work for him because the situation was creating additional problems.

The radio host previously claimed he received a threat from Sharp’s attorney after discussing their dispute publicly.

Sharp has not provided a response to the specific allegations in the supplied reports.

New episodes of “Still Flipping Out” air Mondays on Bravo.