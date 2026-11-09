‘The Valley’ Stars Speak Out After Jax Taylor Asks Brittany Cartwright for $17K a Month

Jax Taylor’s latest divorce filing has prompted some strong reactions from his former “The Valley” castmates, and Lala Kent and Zack Wickham aren’t holding back.

As Taylor seeks more than $17,000 a month in spousal support from estranged wife Brittany Cartwright, several people in her corner have taken to social media to share their thoughts. Kent delivered a particularly pointed response, while Wickham questioned Taylor’s financial claims and his involvement in raising the couple’s son, Cruz.

Their comments come as Taylor and Cartwright continue working through their divorce, more than two years after she filed to end their marriage.

Lala Kent and Zack Wickham React to Jax Taylor’s Support Request

Kent weighed in on Threads after a photo circulated of Taylor with his new girlfriend, Lori Krebs, who previously worked as Cartwright’s publicist.

“Bottom feeders. Just wait for that Ring camera footage to drop,” Kent wrote.

The comment quickly drew attention, particularly because Kent offered no explanation about the footage she referenced. She did not specify what the alleged recording shows or whether it will be released.

Wickham was equally outspoken, criticizing Taylor in a separate Threads post.

“He’s the worst and continues to show you why,” Wickham wrote, before questioning how much of Taylor’s requested financial support would actually benefit Cruz.

Wickham also challenged Taylor’s role in their son’s day-to-day care, although his comments reflected his own allegations rather than independently established facts.

When another Threads account shared Kent’s remark about the Ring camera footage, Wickham responded, “She ain’t wrong,” adding a weary-face emoji.

The public criticism wasn’t limited to Kent and Wickham. Kristen Doute, who has a long history with Taylor dating back to their “Vanderpump Rules” days, directed a message at TMZ amid its ongoing coverage of her former castmate.

“@tmztv can you stop with the Jax updates? no one cares,” Doute wrote on Threads.

Together, the comments offered a glimpse of how little patience some of Taylor’s former friends have for the latest developments in his divorce.

What Is Jax Taylor Asking Brittany Cartwright to Pay?

According to court documents obtained by TMZ on Nov. 6, Taylor is requesting $17,401 in monthly spousal support from Cartwright.

He is also seeking $250,000 in attorney fees and an additional $10,000 to cover the cost of a forensic accountant.

In the filing, Taylor reportedly described himself as unemployed and said he has no consistent source of income. He also alleged that Cartwright’s public comments about him have affected his ability to earn money.

Those claims are part of Taylor’s request to the court and have not been established as findings of fact. A judge has not publicly approved the financial support he is seeking.

The request represents another development in a separation that has already played out extensively in public.

Cartwright filed for divorce in August 2024 after announcing their separation earlier that year. The former couple, who married in 2019, share 5-year-old son Cruz.

Their relationship troubles became a central part of “The Valley,” with viewers watching Cartwright navigate the end of their marriage while continuing to prioritize their son.

Brittany Cartwright Continues Filming ‘The Valley’

While the divorce proceedings continue, Cartwright has remained busy with filming for the upcoming season of “The Valley.”

She was recently photographed taking a break during production, a sign that her professional commitments are continuing even as the legal proceedings move forward.

Taylor, meanwhile, has recently been photographed spending time with Krebs, including during a trip to Mexico. The photographs have generated additional online discussion following news of his financial requests.

For now, the court has yet to determine whether Taylor will receive the support and legal fees he is requesting.

And judging by the reactions from Kent, Wickham and Doute, the conversation surrounding his divorce is unlikely to quiet down anytime soon.