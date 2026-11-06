‘Real Housewives’ Star Reveals She Has Been Diagnosed With a Brain Aneurysm

In a new interview with GQ, published on Thursday, November 5, Hollywood actor Matt Damon revealed that his wife, Luciana Damon, suffered a very scary health scare a week before the 2024 Oscars. The actor shared that his wife needed brain surgery after being diagnosed with a brain aneurysm. Thankfully, Damon reassured fans that his wife is now doing okay.

With the serious health news making waves online, it caught the attention of one “Real Housewives” star, who shared on the same day of the interview’s publication that she was recently diagnosed with a brain aneurysm just a day before.

Larsa Pippen Reveals She Was Diagnosed With a Brain Aneurysm After Learning of Matt Damon’s Wife, Luciana’s Health Scare

Getty Larsa Pippen attends the Universal Music Group’s 2019 After Party To Celebrate The GRAMMYs at ROW DTLA on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

“The Real Housewives of Miami” star Larsa Pippen recently revealed that she was diagnosed with a brain aneurysm after reading the story of Matt Damon’s wife, Luciana, going through her own health scare.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Pippen wrote, “I get diagnosed with a brain aneurysm yesterday, and I wake up to this. I’m sick.”

Alongside her statement, the reality star shared a photo of OK! magazine’s article about Damon’s GQ story, in which he revealed Luciana had to undergo brain surgery a week before the 2024 Oscars, during which Damon’s film “The Odyssey” was nominated for Best Picture and Best Director.

Bravo Larsa Pippen Instagram post (via Instagram Stories)

Pippen did not provide any other details of her health news or whether she would need surgical intervention like Damon’s wife.

“The Real Housewives of Miami” has been on pause since October 2025. Pippen made her debut on the Bravo series during it’s first season, later returning for season 4-7.

During his GQ interview, Damon shared that after Luciana’s major surgery, she felt well enough to attend the Oscars’ after-party after his film won several awards. “And she surprised me and got a dress and we went out to the after-party, because she remembered that the last time it happened, I didn’t do it. And she was like, ‘This time we’re going out,” he recalled, referring to the time the couple skipped the 2007 Oscars, where his film “The Departed” won Best Picture.

What Is A Brain Aneurysm & Is It Serious?

Getty Larsa Pippen arrives at Baes And Bikinis Los Angeles Launch Party at Catch LA on November 19, 2019 in West Hollywood, California.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, a brain aneurysm is a bulge in a weak area of a blood vessel in or around your brain. While most aneurysms are small and don’t cause noticeable symptoms or complications, the condition can become life-threatening if the aneurysm ruptures.

A rupture can cause bleeding in and around the brain, known as a hemorrhagic stroke, which can lead to serious complications, including brain damage or death. However, the outlet noted that ruptured brain aneurysms are “less common.”

In Damon’s GQ interview, he did not specify whether Luciana has a ruptured brain aneurysm. Although Pippen did not share many details of her condition, fans will undoubtedly be hoping she is doing well.