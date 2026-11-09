Stassi Schroeder Opens Up About ‘Mini Depression’ After Hurtful Criticism

Stassi Schroeder‘s new reality series, “House of Stassi,” premiered on Freeform and Hulu in July 2026. Now, months later, the former “Vanderpump Rules” star is opening up about the criticism she’s faced from the show, including from those who criticized her as a mother.

Getty Stassi Schroeder

Schroeder spoke to Us Weekly while attending the Women in Film Honors event in November 2026. During the conversation, the outlet asked the 38-year-old about “House of Stassi” and how some comments had affected her.

“There were some things that I saw when the show aired,” she began. “I was really taken aback by the opinions about me as a mom. That hurt.”

After that, the former “Vanderpump Rules” star discussed having experienced “a mini depression” amid the criticism she faced as the series aired.

According to her, “I feel like I’m pretty good at handling negativity online. You can diagnose my personality and say all the things.” However, the sentiment doesn’t ring true when it comes to fans on social media discussing her life as a mother.

“Being a mother is the most important thing in my life,” Schroeder said. “It’s the thing I care about the most. It is the thing that I worry that I’m good enough the most. So that was really hard.”

Schroeder shares two children, Hartford,5, and Messer,2, with her husband, Beau Clark. “Dealing with the reactions] took a really long time. It took just word vomiting to everyone that would listen how I was feeling,” she explained.

“Then one day I woke up, and I’m like, ‘Oh, I’m good. I’ve walked through that pain. I’ve walked through that sadness, and I know who I am as a mother. My husband knows who I am. My kids know who I am. Everyone, all my loved ones.'”

“Just because people on the internet are saying that doesn’t mean it’s true. But it took a lot of just word vomiting it to people to just release it, and then I really did wake up one day, and I felt better. It just took time,” the VPR alum added.

The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Alum Also Reacted to Criticism of Her Marriage

Getty Stassi Schroeder Clark attends the 2026 Disney Upfront at Jacob Javits Center on May 12, 2026 in New York City.

Schroeder also discussed navigating comments about her marriage amid “House of Stassi” airing.

“When we did watch it back — and we just saw everyone talking about it — it’s like every time someone came up to us and was like, ‘We love House of Stassi,’ we’re like, ‘We’re not getting a divorce. We’re good.'”

“That’s, like, all we can say back to people because we’re just assuming that that’s what people have seen,” she added.

After that, she discussed her husband’s feelings about the show, saying he experienced regret from it.

“It made him aware of just one comment that he could make that turned into something else. He’s like, ‘I never meant it to be that,'” Schroeder explained.

“And then I also learned about myself, like, ‘Oh, wow, you don’t have to have that insane reaction to your husband saying something. You can try to sit and listen and understand before you start seeing red and going straight to anger. We both learned a lot about how we deal with each other just by living that and watching it back.”

‘House of Stassi’ is a Big Hit

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According to The Hollywood Reporter, “House of Stassi” quickly shot to the number one spot on Hulu’s TV chart and number two across TV and film. The series then remained in the top two positions for the first full week of release.

Currently, no second season of “House of Stassi” has been announced.