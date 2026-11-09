Craig Conover Debunks Major Rumor About His Microdrama ‘Charmed by a Southern Monster’

Craig Conover is stepping outside of the world of reality TV and into a new acting role in Peacock’s microdrama, “Charmed by A Southern Monster.” As Bravo’s first original scripted microdrama, the project has generated lots of buzz, especially after Conover showed off a much steamier side of himself in a shirtless promotional shoot that left fans eager to see his acting debut.

However, some rumors about Conover’s character began circulating online after the micro-drama was announced. Speculation quickly arose that his character would be completely mute, especially after Bravo boss Andy Cohen seemingly confirmed the theory on his “Radio Andy” show.

Conover has since set the record straight, assuring fans that the rumors are completely untrue.

Craig Conover Breaks Silence on Rumors About His Character in New Microdrama

Bravo

Craig Conover recently appeared on NBC New York’s Channel 4 to promote his upcoming Peacock microdrama, “Charmed by a Southern Monster.” While the “Southern Charm” star shared his excitement about fans getting to see him star in his first-ever scripted role, he also took the time oppotrunity to clear up some misconceptions: His character does, in fact, speak in the series.

In the middle of his interview, Conover shared, “I don’t know how this rumor started that I don’t speak in the project, but my character does talk. It was an incredible experience.”

Rumors that Conover’s character, Hunter Caldwell, is completely mute in the project appear to have started after Andy Cohen seemingly confirmed the speculation on his “Radio Andy” show. Conover’s character is described as a reclusive man living under the dark cloud of rumors that he is a murderer. “He does play a mute,” Cohen shared. Following his comments, several Bravo outlets picked up the story, leaving fans wondering how the storyline would unfold with Conover’s character not speaking.

It also didn’t help that a teaser of the new project did not have Conover speaking on it at all. Instead, he’s seen wielding an axe and chopping wood, as his love interest, Maeve Marchant, played by actress Nicole Mattox, meets him for the first time.

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Getty Craig Conover visits the Empire State Building on January 21, 2026 in New York City.

In his conversation with NBC New York, Conover shared that he was approached by Peacock to potentially star in the microdrama and didn’t hesitate to say yes. “Hey, I haven’t gotten where I am in my career to say no to things,” he said.

In fact, Conover was already working on an indie film, set to be released next year, when he got the phone call. Surely, having already worked on the set of a film gave him the courage to say yes to another scripted project. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Conover stars opposite “Schitt’s Creek” actor Chirs Elliot and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” actress Caroline Aaron in the indie drama comedy “Caroline Fletcher.”

“I [expletive] love it,” about getting into acting. “It’s because I always loved the production side of things, but I wanted to do more. I like that we shoot for 12 weeks and it’s great. I love the projects.”

According to Deadline, the synopsis of “Charmed by a Southern Monster” reads: “The story follows Maeve, a brilliant corporate fixer sent to convince and seduce Hunter, a rumored murderer, into selling his family’s estate. But when she discovers that the town’s most feared man may actually be its most misunderstood, and the only person who can protect her from her dangerous ex-boyfriend, Maeve becomes entangled in Hunter’s world.”

Fans can now watch “Charmed by a Southern Monster” on the Peacock mobile app. Fans can also catch Conover on “Southern Charm” season 12, which premieres Thursday, November 12, on Bravo.