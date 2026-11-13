Luke Broderick Reportedly Out of ‘The Valley’ Season 4 as Tom Sandoval Sparks Cast Rumors

Kristen Doute may be heading into the next season of “The Valley” without one of the people closest to her.

Luke Broderick, Doute’s fiancé and the father of her daughter, is reportedly not filming Season 4 of the Bravo reality series. The news comes as cameras continue rolling with the rest of the cast, raising questions about what his absence means for the show and whether viewers will get an explanation.

And Broderick isn’t the only familiar face generating conversation about the upcoming season. Tom Sandoval has also been spotted spending time with members of “The Valley” cast, fueling speculation about a possible appearance.

Why Luke Broderick Is Reportedly Missing From ‘The Valley’ Season 4

Questions about Broderick’s involvement began circulating after fans noticed he was absent from recent cast outings.

On Nov. 11, the Bravo fan account Bravo and Cocktails shared an eyewitness report from Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, where several cast members were reportedly spotted traveling with a camera crew.

The eyewitness identified Doute, Brittany Cartwright, Jesse Lally, Michelle Saniei, Janet Caperna and Lacy Nicole among those present.

When asked whether Broderick was there, the witness responded, “Not that I saw.”

It wasn’t the first time fans had questioned his whereabouts. According to Bravo and Cocktails, Broderick had also been missing from another recent cast sighting.

The repeated absences prompted speculation about his relationship with Doute, but a subsequent message shared by the account offered a different explanation.

“Kristen & Luke are very much still together,” the message read. “Luke isn’t filming this season that’s why he hasn’t been spotted while they’re filming. Kristen will explain when she does promotions for The Valley!”

The claim has not been independently confirmed by Bravo, Doute or Broderick.

Still, if Broderick is sitting out the season, it would be a notable change for Doute’s storyline. Their relationship has been a significant part of the series, particularly as the couple navigated parenthood and their plans for the future.

The reports arrive weeks after Broderick attracted criticism for social media posts questioning COVID-19 vaccines.

In an alleged private message that circulated online, Broderick also criticized Bravo after an Instagram user challenged his comments.

“Lmao. Far more educated than the evil ones at Bravo ever showed,” he allegedly wrote.

There has been no confirmation that those remarks played a role in his reported absence from filming. Neither Bravo nor Broderick has publicly established a reason for the apparent change.

For now, the distinction matters: Broderick’s absence from recent filming sightings and the claim that he is sitting out Season 4 do not amount to an official announcement that he was fired.

Could Tom Sandoval Appear on ‘The Valley’?

Meanwhile, another former “Vanderpump Rules” cast member is making headlines for his proximity to the group.

Sandoval was reportedly spotted at a Halloween party hosted by Cartwright.

The sighting has renewed speculation that Sandoval could make an appearance on the series, although attending a cast member’s party does not necessarily mean he was filming.

Sandoval previously expressed interest in joining the show during an interview with Us Weekly.

“I mean, I think I would be open to joining ‘The Valley,'” he said. “I think I’d be open to it.”

There is currently no official confirmation that Sandoval has joined Season 4 in any capacity.

Between Broderick’s reported absence, the latest cast sightings and questions surrounding Sandoval, “The Valley” is already giving fans plenty to discuss before its next season reaches television.

Season 4 is expected to premiere in 2027, although Bravo has not announced an official premiere date or finalized cast lineup.