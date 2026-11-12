‘Southern Charm’ Cast’s Real-Life Homes Revealed Ahead of Season 12 Premiere

Bravo’s “Southern Charm” returns for season 12 on November 12, bringing viewers back to Charleston, South Carolina, where the cast lives in everything from historic mansions to renovated beachside homes.

Craig Conover, Austen Kroll, Shep Rose, Madison LeCroy, Salley Carson, Venita Aspen, Molly O’Connell, Whitner Slagsvol and Rodrigo Reyes are returning for the new season, along with newcomer Allie Newman.

Patricia Altschul and Whitney Sudler-Smith will also appear, as will Charley Manley and Taylor Ann Green.

While much of the drama unfolds at parties and group gatherings, several cast members have shared details about their homes, renovations and living arrangements.

According to Bravo, the cast lives throughout Charleston and nearby communities, including Mount Pleasant, Sullivan’s Island and Daniel Island.

Craig Conover and Shep Rose Have Been Busy Renovating Their Homes

Conover lives in Mount Pleasant, where he purchased a colonial-style home in 2018.

The Sewing Down South founder has spent years renovating the property, including replacing his kitchen, removing asbestos and transforming his backyard.

His outdoor space now includes a pool, hot tub, putting green, vegetable garden, outdoor kitchen and beehive.

Rose, meanwhile, is working on a house on Sullivan’s Island, across the street from the beach.

In August 2026, he shared an Instagram video showing the property stripped down to the studs as renovations continued.

During an appearance on the “We Met at Acme” podcast on August 23, Rose explained that he sees the property as his permanent home.

“I’m building this house. It’s gonna be a big boy house, dream home,” he said. “Four bedrooms, four baths, right across the street from the beach. So that’s gonna be like a, ‘What are we gonna do now?’ I hope everything is leading to something with more permanence.”

Austen Kroll and Madison LeCroy Have Made Big Changes to Their Charleston Properties

Play

Kroll purchased his Charleston home in June 2021 as a birthday present to himself.

He shares the property with his cats, Piper and Martini, and has renovated all three bedrooms, the kitchen and the living room.

In August 2025, he added a wine cellar between his kitchen and living room.

“I really, really love my house,” Kroll told Bravo Insider in October 2023. “I love my location, it’s so cozy for me. You know, there’s 10-foot ceilings. When I walked inside for the very first time, I was like, ‘This is my home. This is it.'”

LeCroy lives in a six-bedroom house on Daniel Island with her husband, Brett Randle, and their children, Hudson and Teddi.

Play

The family purchased the property in 2025 before Teddi’s arrival.

LeCroy has since renovated several rooms, including the kitchen and bedrooms. The outdoor area features a pool and pool house.

“It’s charming. It’s exactly like what everybody wants,” she said during season 11. “I know it’s a high price, but trust me, it’s perfect.”

Where the Rest of the ‘Southern Charm’ Season 12 Cast Lives

Play

Carson owns a house in Charleston, where she lives with her three dogs, Boots, Kevin and Beans. The property includes a swimming pool and previously housed the chickens she purchased during season 11.

O’Connell moved into a smaller Charleston home during the previous season, explaining that the property had about 1,000 fewer square feet than her former residence.

“I am a minimalist if I have enough room,” she joked in a confessional.

Aspen lives in a Charleston apartment previously occupied by Rose. She shares the space with her dog, Charles, and has converted her dining room into a walk-in closet.

Reyes, an interior designer, lives in Charleston with his fiancé, Tyler Dugas. He has also helped with home design projects for Kroll and Rose.

Slagsvol lives in Charleston, while viewers got a look at his family’s farm during season 11 when the cast visited his parents.

Newcomer Newman also lives in Charleston, according to her official Bravo biography.

Patricia Altschul’s Historic Mansion Has a Unique Past

Play

Altschul and her son, Sudler-Smith, live at the historic Isaac Jenkins Mikell house in Charleston.

The Greek Revival mansion dates back to the 1850s and previously served as a hospital during the Civil War. It also housed a library before Altschul purchased the property.

The estate includes a pool, dining room and library, along with a separate cottage that Sudler-Smith renovated into a bar and gathering space.

Sudler-Smith, who created “Southern Charm,” previously told Bravo that Charleston became the setting for the series after a real estate agent introduced him to someone who would become an original cast member.

“I said, ‘Hey, let’s get a crew down here and film him. There’s something here, I don’t know if it’s a TV show or documentary or whatever,'” he recalled in 2024. “And that was the germination of ‘Southern Charm.'”

What to Expect From the Cast in Season 12

Play

Bravo’s official season 12 announcement also previews changes in several cast relationships.

Conover and Kroll will cautiously attempt to rebuild their friendship after their ongoing disagreements, while Carson and Kroll explore a friends-with-benefits arrangement.

Rose will receive an unexpected text from former girlfriend Green, and Aspen will introduce Newman to the group.

Meanwhile, O’Connell will balance her music career with a new romantic development, while Slagsvol attracts interest from multiple women in the group.

LeCroy will continue managing her businesses while raising two children, and Reyes will try to keep the friend group together as tensions develop throughout the season.