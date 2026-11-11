Madison LeCroy Shows a Very Different Side of Herself in New ‘Southern Charm’ Clip

Bravo’s “Southern Charm” season 12 premieres on Thursday, November 12, where fans will once again see their favorite Charleston crew navigate life, relationships, and everything in between.

But things are looking a little different for Madison LeCroy, who welcomed her second child, a daughter named Teddi, with her husband, Brett Randle, this summer. Nearly 14 years after welcoming her son, Hudson, LeCroy is experiencing the newborn stage all over again, and a new preview gives fans a glimpse into her life as a mom of two.

Madison LeCroy Gets Real About Motherhood & Raising Baby Teddi in New ‘Southern Charm’ Clip

Getty Madison LeCroy (L) attends the 37th Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala on May 1, 2026 in Louisville, Kentucky

Ahead of the premiere of “Southern Charm” season 12, Bravo shared a teaser of what to expect with fan-favorite cast member Madison LeCroy. In the clip, fans see her navigating motherhood with a newborn after welcoming her daughter, Teddi, in June.

LeCroy gets real about the challenges of caring for a newborn, sharing in a confessional that her nine-month-old daughter, Teddi, has been a difficult sleeper, waking up every two hours. It’s a parenting struggle many can relate to. “Nobody’s sleeping,” LeCory admits.

Fans see LeCroy’s new normal when her husband, Brett Randle, is away to provide for their family, which includes putting Teddi in a baby carrier while she takes her dog, Karen, out for a walk. She’s also seen straightening out her house while still holding Teddi, and trying to take a quick five-minute shower while her daughter is securely fastened in a chair; however, that shower is cut short when Teddi begins to cry.

“I’m exhausted. I have enough makeup on for a dead person,” she shares. “I keep trying to tell my husband she might be a bad baby. I’m like, this sucks, like, no wonder it took me almost 14 years to do it again,” she jokes.

Many in the comment section of Bravo’s post related to LeCroy’s parenting struggles shared things like, “Madison, you are utterly adorable, relatable and hilarious. This too shall pass.” Another comment read, “Been there! It’s brutal but sooooo worth it…in like 5 years. 😂 ❤️.”

The Special Meaning Behind Teddi’s Name

While LeCroy was pregnant with her daughter, she revealed that she already had a name in mind. The reality TV star wanted to name the baby after her father, Ted LeCroy, who passed away in 2023 and with whom she was especially close to.

“You guys know I recently lost my dad, and I will be naming my baby after him,” she said during an Amazon Live in Febraury (via Daily Dish). “So, girl or boy, the name is going to work, and I’m super excited about that. I’m pumped.”

Speaking to the New York Post after welcoming Teddi in June, LeCroy shared the piece of advice her father gave her when it came to raising children.

“Just have grace for yourself,” LeCroy shared. “Obviously, when it comes to your children, let them be individually who they are going to be and don’t try to live through them too much. My dad would always say, ‘Don’t kill their spirit.’ Whether that means they’re a little unhinged or not just let them be who they’re going to be. I’m definitely going to take that into consideration.”