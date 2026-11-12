Madison LeCroy Shares New Details About Marriage to Brett Randle and Plans for Baby No. 3 Ahead of Season 12

“Southern Charm” star Madison LeCroy is opening up about her marriage to Brett Randle as the couple prepares to celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary.

LeCroy, who returns for season 12 of the Bravo reality series, recently praised her husband for his role in their family, particularly in raising their children.

During Bravo Fan Fest 2026, LeCroy spoke with Bravo Insider about Randle, a firefighter who divides his time between working in California and living with his family in Charleston, South Carolina.

“He’s so good with the kids, and being like the husband. He runs everything in there,” LeCroy said.

“I’m just lucky that I found somebody who just makes my life easier.”

The couple shares a daughter, Teddi, who was born in July 2025. Randle is also stepfather to LeCroy’s 13-year-old son, Hudson, from her previous marriage.

LeCroy and Randle will celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary on November 19.

Madison LeCroy Praises Brett Randle as Husband and Father

LeCroy has also shared her appreciation for Randle on social media.

In an Instagram video celebrating her husband’s birthday, the Bravo star spoke about his personality and the support he provides their family.

“I don’t say this enough, okay, but this man, he truly is the best person that I know,” LeCroy said.

“He’s the calm to my chaos. He’s the best husband. He’s the best dad. He puts up with me every single day, which honestly deserves an award itself.”

She continued by explaining how much she appreciates watching Randle interact with their children.

“Okay, but really, honestly, watching the way that you love our family and me makes me love you more, and you make us feel safe and taken care of, and there’s nobody that I’d rather do life with.”

LeCroy and Randle met while vacationing in Arizona.

After six months of dating, they got engaged on October 8, 2021.

The couple married in November 2022 during an intimate ceremony in Mexico, where Hudson served as the ring bearer and stood beside them during the wedding.

Brett Randle Will Appear on ‘Southern Charm’ Season 12

Although Randle generally maintains a more private life than his wife, viewers will see him during the new season of “Southern Charm.”

When Bravo Insider asked LeCroy whether her husband would appear in season 12, she responded, “Of course!”

However, the couple’s family life will also bring some challenges.

According to LeCroy’s official season 12 cast biography, she is “juggling it all as a mom of two and successful business owner, with a husband who travels constantly, a situation she finds more challenging than expected.”

Randle works as a chief firefighter on the West Coast, which requires him to spend time away from their Charleston home.

LeCroy also discussed how different filming felt this season compared to season 11, when she was pregnant with Teddi.

During a Bravo Fan Fest panel, she explained that her castmates treated her differently while she was expecting.

She said everyone was “nice” to her during her pregnancy, allowing her to stir up drama without facing the same reactions.

This season, however, she was ready to participate more fully in the group’s activities.

“I was drinking Heineken Zeros last summer and this time I was definitely trying to hang but also lose weight at the same time so that didn’t,” LeCroy said.

“I had too much fun. I was like, ‘Mom’s back, let’s do this.’ The hot girl summer definitely was true.”

Madison LeCroy Reveals When She Wants Another Baby With Brett Randle

LeCroy and Randle have also discussed the possibility of expanding their family.

During the “#No Filter” panel at Bravo Fan Fest, LeCroy admitted that she isn’t ready for another pregnancy just yet.

“Listen, I just had a baby 15 months ago; I cannot even think about doing that right now,” she said.

However, the reality star hasn’t ruled out having more children.

“Hopefully two years, maybe three [years], I’ll do it again,” she explained.

LeCroy previously addressed the subject during an Amazon Live stream when a viewer asked whether she and Randle planned to welcome another baby.

“Yes, my husband is pressuring me right now,” she said at the time.

“I was thinking like a year or two. Can a girl get a bounce-back for, like, at least a summer?”

The season 12 trailer also features LeCroy discussing birth control and making it clear that she isn’t planning an immediate pregnancy.