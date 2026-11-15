‘McBee Dynasty’ Star Kacie McBee Makes Candid Confession Amid Family’s $7.1 Million Judgment

“The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys” star Kacie McBee is opening up about life as a mother of two young daughters, admitting that having two children under 2 has been an adjustment.

Kacie and her husband, Cole McBee, welcomed their second daughter, Tate Colette McBee, in August 2026. The couple also shares daughter Blair Collins McBee, who turned 1 earlier this year.

On November 11, Kacie shared an Instagram Story showing herself lying beside Tate. Both were looking directly at the camera.

“Raise your hand if you’ve been personally victimized by having 2 under 2,” Kacie wrote over the photo, adding several raised-hand emojis.

The Missouri native also joked about how little time she has had for herself while caring for her daughters.

“Also, what’s a hairbrush?” she added.

The update comes after Kacie and Cole discussed their concerns about potentially losing their family home during season 3 of the Bravo reality series.

‘The McBee Dynasty’ Star Shares New Photos of Baby Tate

Kacie has continued sharing updates about her youngest daughter since welcoming her in August.

On November 3, she celebrated Tate turning 3 months old with an Instagram video highlighting some of the baby’s features.

The video included close-up shots of Tate’s hands, dimpled knuckles, ears and fine hair. Kacie also captured her daughter yawning and smiling.

“Tiny details I never want to forget,” she wrote over the video.

“3 months today with my perfect Tate,” Kacie added in the caption.

Her father-in-law, Steve McBee Sr., responded to the post with a message for his granddaughter.

“I love her so much,” he wrote, adding two red heart emojis.

Tate is the second child for Kacie and Cole, who have shared their experiences as parents on “The McBee Dynasty.”

Cole and Kacie McBee Previously Feared Losing Their Family Home

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While Kacie has been sharing family updates, viewers recently watched her and Cole deal with financial concerns involving their newly built farmhouse.

The couple lives with their daughters on the McBee family property in Missouri.

During season 3, episode 9, Cole received a phone call from his older brother, Steven McBee Jr., about a loan connected to the land where their house sits.

“We got a letter in the mail from the bank that has the loan on the land of your house. They’re pulling the loan,” Steven told his brother.

“We’re gonna have to pay it off in full and get it moved. But we don’t have the money, so I don’t know what we’re going to do.”

Cole became emotional during the conversation as Kacie and Blair watched.

Their concerns were connected to loans their father had taken out on the family farm.

Steve McBee Sr. Reaches $7.1 Million Settlement Following Prison Release

The McBee family received a legal update in October when Steve agreed to a multimillion-dollar settlement with the federal government.

According to People, court documents filed October 22 outlined a forfeiture money judgment of $3,158,923 and an additional $4,022,124 in restitution to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The agreement followed Steve’s guilty plea in a crop insurance fraud case.

Under the settlement, Steve was required to pay at least $300,000 toward the forfeiture amount within 14 days.

The remaining forfeiture balance must be paid within 10 months of the agreement, while the government’s right to collect restitution remains in effect.

Steve’s attorney, John Ross Glover, addressed the agreement in an October 23 statement.

“The McBees are happy with this resolution. They’re happy to put this behind them,” Glover said.

“Under the terms of the settlement, they will pay $3.1 million, which will be credited, subject to government approval, towards and decrease the restitution by the same amount.”

Glover added, “As the settlement makes clear, McBees deny all wrongdoing alleged in the civil action.”

Steve, 54, was released from custody in September after serving nine months of an initial two-year sentence.