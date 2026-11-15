Another ‘Real Housewives’ Daughter Joins Ariana, Gia, & Riley On ‘Next Gen NYC’ Cast: Report

Kaleigh Whitfield, the 27-year-old daughter of Sheree Whitfield, is set to join the cast of “Next Gen NYC,” Page Six says they’ve learned. The outlet reported the week of November 9, 2026 that they learned about the reported casting “via a source,” and that Bravo did not return their calls for comment.

Sheree is an OG cast member of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” appearing as a Peach Holder for seasons 1-4, 9, 10, 14, and 15.

If the report is true, it means Kaleigh will be the fifth child of a “Real Housewives” cast member to join “Next Gen NYC,” which premiered in 2021. Currently on the cast are Teresa Giudice’s daughter Gia, Kim Zolciak’s daughter Ariana, Kandi Burruss’ daughter Riley, and Meredith Marks’ son Brooks.

Sheree Is a ‘RHOA’ OG

Sheree was fresh off her divorce from former Atlanta Falcons star Bob Whitfield when she made her debut on the long-running reality show. Her memorable moments and plotlines include the ongoing construction of “Chateau Sheree,” her ups and downs with frenemy Kim Zolciak, and of course the unforgettable line “Who’s gonna check me, boo?” directed to a party planner she clashed with.

Kaleigh and her older brother Kairo appeared alongside Sheree on the show, as well as Sheree’s oldest daughter Tierra, who did not make an appearance until season 3.

The report says Kandi’s daughter Riley will make a high-profile return to Atlanta as a cast member on the upcoming “Next Gen Atlanta.” Lil Wayne’s daughter Reginae is also rumored to be joining the cast.

Ebony says Cynthia Bailey’s daughter Noelle could also join the cast of the new spinoff, and that the three girls were spotted at a “Welcome Back to Atlanta” party hosted by Sir Julien, the star of star of BET’s “The Impact: Atlanta.”

Report Says ‘Next Gen NYC’ Won’t Dive Into Stars’ Sensitive Family Troubles, But Ariana May Have Hinted Otherwise

Two cast members, Ariana Biermann and Gia Giudice, have recently seen a bit of turmoil involving some of their family member’s lives. Page Six reported on Halloween 2026 that Bravo doesn’t plan to make the recent issues a focus of the show. “The producers want the show to be as clean as possible. The show does so well without them having to talk about it, so they’ve been told they don’t have to discuss anything going on with their siblings,” the outlet says they were told by an insider.

However, in a recent personal life update video on Instagram, Ariana said, “This is such a hard time in my life, and it’s all gonna be shown to the world.” However, she didn’t get specific about the exact type of troubles she meant.

The 25-year-old said in the same video, “I think that life can get so heavy at times,” and that she sometimes wonders, “Am I gonna catch a freaking break?”

Ariana’s family’s rough times have included her parents’ rather recent divorce. Her mom Kim and adoptive father Kroy, who married in 2011, went through a contentious split that left Ariana and her sister Brielle no longer speaking to Kroy.