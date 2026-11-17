João Franco is receiving public support from fellow “Below Deck” alum Chef Ben Robinson, who says footage of the fatal altercation in Turkey appeared to show Franco trying to de-escalate the situation before acting in self-defense.

Robinson spoke out after reviewing video from the incident, which involved Franco, his brother Karlos, and employees of a clothing store in Bodrum, Turkey. A 17-year-old employee later died after suffering a head injury during the confrontation.

The chef stressed that his comments reflected his interpretation of the footage, as the case remains unresolved and authorities have not publicly determined that Franco acted in self-defense.

Getty NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 27: Ben Robinson attends Bravo’s “Below Deck” Premiere at The IAC Building on April 27, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/WireImage)

Robinson addressed the incident after watching video from the altercation and said he did not believe Franco was looking for a fight.

According to Page Six, Robinson said in a comment under an Instagram post that the footage appeared to show Franco trying to de-escalate the confrontation before defending himself as the situation became physical.

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The “Below Deck” chef also expressed sympathy over the teenager’s death while maintaining that, from what he could see, Franco appeared to be reacting to the situation rather than initiating it.

Robinson’s interpretation has not been confirmed by investigators, and no official determination of self-defense has been announced.

Colin Macy-O’Toole Also Speaks Out

Getty WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN — Pictured: Colin Macy-O’Toole — (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Robinson was not the only “Below Deck” alum to publicly support Franco. Colin Macy-O’Toole also weighed in after reviewing footage from the incident.

Macy-O’Toole told Page Six that his impression was that Franco appeared to be defending himself and trying to de-escalate an already tense situation.

Their comments add a new layer to the public conversation around the case, particularly because both men previously worked with Franco in the “Below Deck” franchise. Still, their statements remain personal assessments of the video rather than legal findings.

Franco Remains In Custody As Case Develops

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Franco and his brother remain in custody in Turkey following the altercation. The Associated Press reported that the brothers were detained and later formally arrested after the Nov. 7 fight in Bodrum. However, reports have not specified the charges against them.

The confrontation involved employees of a clothing store, and 17-year-old Muhammet Koyabakan fell and struck his head during the fight. He was hospitalized and died two days later. According to the AP, the brothers told police that they had been attacked and acted in self-defense.

Reports also said they denied striking Koyabakan. As proceedings remain ongoing, questions about criminal responsibility and how authorities ultimately characterize Franco’s actions have not been resolved.

‘Below Deck’ Stars Rally Around Franco

Getty BELOW DECK DOWN UNDER — Pictured: Joao Franco — (Photo by: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo via Getty Images)

The public support from Robinson and Macy-O’Toole is notable because it shifts some attention away from the initial reports about the fatal altercation and toward how people close to Franco are interpreting the available footage.

Robinson’s comments, in particular, depict Franco as someone who appeared to be trying to calm the situation rather than provoke it. That distinction could become important as more information emerges, although it remains for Turkish authorities and the courts to determine what happened and whether a self-defense argument applies.