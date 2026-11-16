‘The Valley’ Persian Style: Reza Farahan Reveals His Suspicions About MJ Javid and Tommy Feight Current Relationship Status

“The Valley: Persian Style” star Reza Farahan suspects his longtime friend Mercedeh “MJ” Javid may be reconnecting with her estranged husband, Tommy Feight, despite the long-time Bravo star filing for divorce in 2025.

Farahan shared his suspicions during an appearance on SiriusXM’s “Jeff Lewis Live” after host Jeff Lewis revealed that Javid recently suggested she was no longer single.

The conversation came months after Javid opened up about her decision to end her seven-year marriage to Feight, with whom she shares a 6-year-old son, Shams Francis.

“I do want to ask you something, Reza. The other day when MJ was on the show, I believe she slipped and said that she was not single,” Lewis said. “Do you know anything? Is she dating somebody?”

Reza Farahan Suspects MJ Javid May Be Reconnecting With Tommy Feight

Farahan told Lewis that he wanted to support Javid but questioned whether she had moved on from her marriage.

“I … want to be supportive of whatever MJ wants to do, but my fear is that when she’s saying she’s not single, she’s not referring to anyone other than her current situation,” Farahan said.

“Like she’s seeing Tommy again?” Lewis asked.

“That’s the only logical…” Farahan replied.

Lewis acknowledged that a reconciliation could explain why Javid had not shared more details about her relationship status.

“That would make sense why she hasn’t told us if that’s the case,” Lewis said. “I felt like [at the time] she might be dating somebody.”

Farahan then claimed Javid was not dating anyone new and revealed that a recent conversation about the possibility had not gone well.

“I’ve been trying to get her to open her mind up to the potential of dating, and she shut it down like I was asking her to do something illegal!” Farahan said.

Lewis suggested Javid might need more time following her separation.

“I would understand if there was a little bit of trauma from the last relationship and if she needed more time,” he said.

Farahan questioned how long she should wait before dating again.

“How long has it been? Women have needs,” he responded.

Lewis also criticized Feight during the conversation.

“He is the worst representation of our gender,” Lewis said, adding that he was surprised Javid remained interested in dating men.

Jeff Lewis and Tommy Feight Previously Clashed Over the Divorce

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Lewis has been outspoken about Javid’s marriage since she filed for divorce.

In December 2025, Feight publicly criticized the SiriusXM host after Lewis commented on the former couple’s custody dispute.

Feight told Lewis to “shut the (expletive) up,” prompting further tension between the two men.

During his latest conversation with Farahan, Lewis continued criticizing Feight while discussing Javid’s reluctance to date.

Despite Farahan’s suspicions, neither Javid nor Feight has confirmed that they have resumed their romantic relationship.

MJ Javid Previously Called Tommy Feight the ‘Love of My Life’

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Javid filed for divorce after she and Feight separated in October 2025, following seven years of marriage.

In January 2026, the reality star told Bravo’s The Daily Dish that she made the decision to protect herself while continuing to prioritize their son.

“Well, filing was a choice out of self-preservation and self-worth, that’s what that move was,” Javid explained. “You can choose that and love someone at the same time and prioritize your baby boy, which we’re both doing really well. I’m really impressed with how well we’re holding it down in this new chapter.”

Javid also addressed her feelings for Feight during the January 8 episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.”

“I didn’t leave the marriage because I stopped loving him,” she said. “I love him, and he’s the love of my life.”

The former couple’s marital problems have also played out during the first season of “The Valley: Persian Style.”

Javid acknowledged that watching their arguments on television had been difficult.

“Those scenes are hard to watch, but I also lived it a lot, and I love him very much, and I think that the love is always there, but it’s hard to watch, too. I’m still processing it,” she told the outlet.

When asked which of them might have the most to answer for after the season aired, Javid reluctantly pointed to Feight.