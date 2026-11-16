Brandi Glanville Picks a Side in Leah McSweeney’s Dispute With Bravo

The same day Brandi Glanville gave her first post-surgery update since having an invasive procedure to investigate her facial infection, the former “RHOBC” showed support for Leah McSweeney, who recently wrapped up a legal saga with Bravo.

Meanwhile in her surgery update, Brandi revealed her doctor removed one of several mysterious black masses that were found inside her face.

Brandi said on the November 13 show, “Leah McSweeney, my dear friend, congratulations.” She added, “We’ve talked and I’m so happy for her on settling her suit with Bravo.”

Brandi then made it clear she stands behind Leah and believes the reality network was in the wrong, saying, “They definitely took advantage of her and her sobriety, and she had a very strong case.”

Brandi said she and Leah are “very close,” and applauded the socialite not backing down. She also said both ladies have “very similar issues with Bravo,” and reiterated she’s happy for Leah, pointing out “it’s been years in the making.”

Leah McSweeney Originally Sued Bravo Back in 2024

Leah starred on “The Real Housewives of New York City” from 2020 to 2021, and later accused showrunners in a lawsuit of exploiting her alcohol struggles for ratings, among other claims. On Halloween 2026, Deadline reported Leah had reached a confidential settlement and in the dispute.

The New York Post says they were told by Leah’s attorney Gary Adelman after the settlement the team is “extremely satisfied” with the outcome and “proud of Leah and her perseverance.”

Back in 2024, shortly after Leah’s lawsuit was filed, which named Bravo and show producer Andy Cohen as defendants, Andy’s reps spoke out to declare the claims against the famous producer false. Those claims included an allegation by Leah that Andy had been “using cocaine” with his employees including various Bravo reality stars.

“While virtually every statement about Mr. Cohen contained in the complaint is false and will be proven so if this baseless lawsuit proceeds, we demand that you immediately retract and withdraw all allegations relating to Mr. Cohen’s purported ‘cocaine use,’ including but not limited to the allegation that Mr. Cohen ‘engages in cocaine use with Housewives and other ‘Bravolebrities’ that he employs,” Andy’s legal in a letter to Leah’s team, says Deadline. The outlet notes the letter also warned, “If you refuse to do so, Mr. Cohen reserves the right to hold you and your client accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

Leah McSweeney Previously Discussed Her Struggles With Alcohol on ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’

In a “RHONY” episode that aired back in 2020, Leah shared a convo with her mom in which she seemed to imply her alcohol began back when she was a teenager.

Leah told her mom in the heart-to-heart chat that she wanted to improve her relationship with her mom, Bunny, but that her sister Sarah had claimed their mother “doesn’t even like” Leah.

“I still carry a lot of guilt for everything that happened when I was a teenager,” Leah said, adding that she was struggling to let go of her past self, and “Sometimes I feel like that’s who I am.”

In the convo, which was summed up by People, Bunny told her, “But you’re not,” said Bunny. “You got sober. You had a baby. You have a business. You did fine. I think when you think I’m judging about the drinking … I wouldn’t want to see you lose what you have worked so hard for.”