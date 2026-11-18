Ciara Miller is finally weighing in on one of the biggest questions surrounding her love life outside the Hamptons.

The “Summer House” star has been romantically linked to country music sensation Shaboozey following a string of high-profile collaborations, including an appearance in his music video for “Cowgirl.”

Now, Miller is opening up about their relationship, revealing what she admires most about the singer and how naturally the two connected.

While the Bravo star stopped short of confirming a romance, she certainly didn’t hold back when it came to singing his praises.

Ciara Miller Opens Up About Her Relationship With Shaboozey

During an exclusive interview with NBC’s “Hollywood ReelTime,” Miller revealed that starring in a music video had long been a dream of hers. In fact, she flew from France to Los Angeles to make the opportunity happen.

As for working with Shaboozey, Miller was particularly impressed by how involved the singer was in the creative process.

“He is such a gentleman and so kind, and really just so artistic in his vision, and so, hate taking direction from a man, hate it. But, like, he actually gives great direction, and it was fun to see him in his element of directing the music video and exactly, like, what he wanted,” Miller shared.

The music video wasn’t the only time the pair worked together this year. In September, Miller took the stage at the MTV Video Music Awards to introduce Shaboozey ahead of his performance.

“Yeah, it’s been a great partnership. I mean, I feel like between, like, VMAs and other things that we’ve done, like, it’s, it’s honestly such a natural and, like, organic relationship,” she continued.

“He’s so fun, and he’s so, like, meticulous in his craft, and it’s really fun to watch.”

For now, however, neither Miller’s compliments nor her description of their relationship amounts to an official confirmation that the two are dating.

Ciara Miller Reveals What Really Happened With Kyle Cooke

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Shaboozey isn’t the only man Miller has found herself making headlines with in recent months.

A sneak peek of Season 11 of “Summer House” caught Bravo fans by surprise when it showed Miller sharing a kiss with longtime co-star Kyle Cooke.

Given their history with West Wilson and Amanda Batula, who went public with their own relationship earlier this year, the footage generated plenty of chatter among viewers.

Miller, however, finds the fascination with her kiss with Cooke rather amusing.

“People were like, ‘Oh, Ciara Miller and Kyle Cooke have, like, a steamy kiss.’ I’m like, ‘Steamy is so crazy.’ I was like, ‘You guys, we have many more salacious types of makeouts than me and Kyle kissing,’” she said.

“It’s honestly like kissing your brother.”

As Miller explained, the kiss took place during a game of spin the bottle. The longtime friends apparently needed about 10 minutes just to compose themselves before they could actually go through with it.

Between her upcoming season on Bravo and her ventures into the music industry, Miller is giving fans plenty to talk about. But when it comes to her love life, she’s keeping some things to herself.