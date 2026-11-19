After more than three years of navigating a long-distance relationship, Ariana Madix and Daniel Wai have a place to call their own.

The former “Vanderpump Rules” star and her boyfriend have purchased a $2.9 million loft together in New York City’s West Village, according to a November 18 report from Curbed.

The purchase marks a major milestone for the couple, who began dating in the spring of 2023 and have spent much of their relationship living on opposite coasts.

It also comes during an exciting year professionally for Madix, whose career has increasingly brought her to New York City.

Inside Ariana Madix & Daniel Wai’s $2.9 Million New York City Home

Madix and Wai’s new home is a recently renovated loft that boasts 15-foot ceilings, high-end finishes and a two-level floor plan.

In addition to a bedroom on the main level, the property features a kitchen, living room and foyer. Two smaller rooms occupy the upstairs loft space, making the most of the home’s impressive ceiling height.

Perhaps one of the biggest selling points for the couple, though, is its location.

Madix, 41, is currently starring on Broadway in an extended run of the musical “Just in Time.” Meanwhile, Wai, 43, has an established career as a personal trainer in New York City.

Their new neighborhood offers a convenient commute for Madix to the Theater District while allowing Wai to remain close to his professional commitments.

For a couple accustomed to coordinating their schedules around cross-country flights, that proximity is particularly significant.

Ariana Madix Previously Opened Up About Her Long-Distance Relationship

Well before news of their real estate purchase became public, Madix had spoken candidly about the prospect of eventually living with Wai.

During a previous appearance on the “Disrespectfully” podcast, the “Love Island USA” host admitted that while the arrangement had worked for them, she didn’t necessarily want to maintain a long-distance relationship indefinitely.

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“The idea of it, I don’t love long-term,” she said.

Still, Madix credited the physical distance between them with helping establish a strong foundation for their relationship. Without the luxury of spending every evening together, the two had to make a more conscious effort to connect.

“You have to have conversations,” she explained. “I think that’s really helped us build our communication from the beginning.”

Now, three and a half years into their relationship, the couple has made a significant investment in their future together.

Ariana Madix Expands Her Real Estate Portfolio

The Manhattan loft is the latest addition to Madix’s real estate portfolio.

The Broadway performer previously purchased a $1.6 million home in the Hollywood Hills and, earlier this year, parted ways with the Los Angeles property she once shared with former boyfriend Tom Sandoval.

Speaking on “Disrespectfully” in May, Madix expressed her excitement about finally being able to put the money from that property toward something new.

“I wanted to get my money out of it so I could invest that money somewhere else,” she said at the time.

Months later, Madix has a home of her own on the West Coast, a growing Broadway career on the East Coast and a new place in Manhattan to share with Wai.