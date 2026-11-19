Jax Taylor bravely shared that he has been diagnosed with cancer, having shared a post on Instagram after undergoing a five-hour surgery to remove a cancerous tumor.

And with that, he also took a moment to thank someone very important to him that has been by his side through it all.

“One thing this experience and the last couple years have taught me is when life gets really hard, you find out fast who’s really there for you,” he wrote. “And believe me.. it’s been eye opening. I honestly don’t know how I would have gotten through everything without my amazing girlfriend by my side. She’s been my rock through all of this. She’s not just my partner, she’s my best friend and I feel so insanely lucky to have her in my life.”

He also thanked the hospital staff, including his surgeon.

“I also want to thank my incredible surgeon Dr. Adhoot and the medical team at @cedarssinai for taking such good care of me,” he added.

Taylor’s girlfriend is none other than his longtime publicist, Lori Krebs, who also worked for Taylor’s ex-wife, Brittany Cartwright. Following photos shared by TMZ of Taylor and Krebs vacationing together and getting close, Cartwright fired Krebs.

One of the photos he included in the Instagram post showed Krebs sleeping in a chair beside his bed in the hospital.

Jax Taylor Learned Of Cancer Diagnosis After Being Hospitalized For Kidney Stones

In the Instagram post, which included four photos of Taylor at the hospital and one of Kreb sleeping in a chair beside his bed, Taylor explained how doctors discovered he had cancer.

It happened after he was hospitalized for kidney stones.

“This is something I’ve kept private for the past few months because it’s been one of the scariest times of my life,” he began. “Back in July, I woke up one morning in horrible pain and ended up in the hospital with kidney stones. What I thought was just a kidney stone turned into something I never imagined. My CT scan also showed a tumor on my left kidney. After many tests and appointments I found out it was cancer. I lost my father to cancer, so hearing that word just broke me. It put me in a really dark place. The hardest part was the waiting. Knowing there was a tumor growing inside me while trying to go about my life like everything was fine. It’s crazy how you can act like everything is normal when deep down you’re a mess.

“After a long 5 hour surgery today, the tumor has been removed but it was a lot larger than they thought so we are waiting on the pathology results to make we got it all.”

Jax Taylor Hopes Him Sharing His Diagnosis Will Help Others

Getty Jax Taylor

Along with his explanation of what led to the diagnosis and his heartfelt note to his girlfriend, Taylor also took a moment to explain how he hopes his experience can help others.

“If there’s one thing I hope people can take away from this, it’s never to take your health for granted. I did for many years and I won’t ever do that again,” he explained. “Next week on November 28 will mark my 2 year sobriety anniversary and I’m so (expletive) proud. It’s crazy how things happen…if I hadn’t ended up in the hospital with that kidney stone, I probably wouldn’t have known this tumor was there until it was too late.

“I like to think my dad had a part in that,” he added, referencing how his father passed away following a battle with cancer. “Life can really change in a second. I’ve been given a lot to think about these past few years and if there’s one thing I know for sure, it’s that nothing else matters more than your health your kids and the people that show up for you when it matters the most.”