Lindsay Hubbard and Salley Carson already have one thing in common: their romantic history with “Southern Charm” star Austen Kroll. Now, Bravo fans have spotted another connection between the two women.

Hubbard made her debut on “The Real Housewives of New York City” on November 17 wearing the same olive-green gown that Carson wore to the 2026 CMA Awards on Wednesday, November 18.

The matching fashion moment quickly caught attention on social media, with Reality By Ashley sharing side-by-side photos of the “Summer House” veteran and the “Southern Charm” cast member.

The gown features a plunging halter neckline, embellished detailing, cutouts along the waist, and a floor-length skirt.

Hubbard wore the dress during a scene with RHONY cast member Daisy Toye, while Carson chose the same look for country music’s biggest night in Nashville.

Lindsay Hubbard’s RHONY Debut Features a Familiar Bravo Connection

Hubbard appeared alongside Toye during a party scene on “The Real Housewives of New York City.”

In a clip shared by the Virtual Reali-Tea account, Hubbard could be seen talking to Toye about fellow cast member Erika Hammond.

“Erika thinks that Daisy thinks she’s Martha Stewart,” Hubbard told Toye while pointing across the room.

“That’s the drama!” Hubbard added as the two women laughed.

However, it was her outfit that drew additional attention after Carson stepped onto the CMA Awards red carpet in the same design.

Salley Carson Wears Matching Dress to CMA Awards With Austen Kroll

Carson attended the 60th annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville alongside Kroll and their “Southern Charm” co-star Madison LeCroy.

The November 18 ceremony marked Carson’s first time attending the country music awards show.

Ahead of the event, Carson shared her excitement on social media and documented her preparations for the evening.

She worked with Morgy’s Beauty Bar in Nashville, while hairstylist Kate Rene handled her hair.

Carson also posed for red carpet photos in the olive-green gown, which featured embellished bands across the neckline, waist, and hips.

Austen Kroll and Salley Carson’s Complicated Relationship Continues in Season 12

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Carson and Kroll first became romantically involved after his relationship with Audrey Pratt ended.

During season 11 of “Southern Charm,” Carson openly expressed interest in Kroll while he was still dating Pratt.

The two eventually kissed during a cast trip to Mexico and continued spending time together after filming ended.

However, Kroll later downplayed their relationship during an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” saying they weren’t as “actively hot and heavy” as Carson had suggested.

During the season 11 reunion, LeCroy said Kroll wanted to date someone “a little more tamed down” who “didn’t run the streets” as much. Kroll also referred to Carson as a “bar rat.”

Their relationship remains unresolved in season 12.

In a preview released during the Virtual Reali-Tea Awards, Carson confronted Kroll about taking another woman on dates.

“You wined and dined her,” Carson told him. “You gave her that opportunity, but you didn’t give it to me, and it makes me wonder why.”

Kroll responded that there was “no proper and right answer” other than saying he liked where their relationship stood.

Lindsay Hubbard and Austen Kroll Have Their Own Romantic History

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Long before Carson became involved with Kroll, Hubbard had her own romantic connection with the Charleston resident.

The two shared a kiss during season 1 of “Winter House,” when Hubbard admitted she had romantic feelings for him.

They also kissed during season 6 of “Summer House” but ultimately decided to remain friends.

Their history resurfaced during BravoCon 2025, when Andy Cohen questioned whether they might rekindle their romance.

During a February 2026 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Kroll admitted he thought something might happen between them at the fan convention.

“I thought it was gonna be at BravoCon almost,” Kroll said.

Cohen replied, “I did too.”

Kroll added, “She was ovulating. She was full-court pressing.”

However, he confirmed they did not hook up again.

“It hasn’t been since the one and only time that her and I have hooked up,” Kroll explained.

Hubbard previously described their relationship as strictly platonic during BravoCon 2023.

“It was a friendly catch-up — just friends,” she said after reconnecting with Kroll in New York. “We are not in that realm anymore. That’s very far in the past.”