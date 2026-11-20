With 12 seasons under its belt, “Southern Charm” has seen plenty of familiar faces come and go, but there are a few former cast members fans would love to see return to the Bravo series. Cameran Eubanks is certainly one of them.

Eubanks was part of the show’s inaugural season in 2014, where she became a fan favorite thanks to her witty personality and the ability to serve as the voice of reason among her friends. She also gave viewers a glimpse into her journey through marriage and motherhood before announcing her departure after season 6. While she’s largely stepped away from reality TV, fans can still catch up with her through social media. In fact, she recently offered a rare look into her life as a mom to her daughter, Palmer, when she turned to her over one million Instagram followers for a little help this holiday season.

Cameran Eubanks Shares Glimpse of Her Life as a Mom to 9-Year-Old Palmer

With the holidays right around the corner, “Southern Charm” alum Cameran Eubanks took to Instagram Stories this month to ask her followers a very serious question.

“If you have a daughter, let’s say between the ages of eight and 11, what are you buying them for Christmas? What are they asking for?” She asked, knowing that many of them could relate to her dilemma and possibly point her in the right direction.

She continued, “I feel like this is a very interesting age, where they’re still little, but they’re not quite a teenager. Like, I’m not buying any more squishies, I’m not buying skincare, I’m not buying makeup.” When a fan suggested she buy an “old school landline” so Palmer could talk to her friends, she said she already had one. She then revealed that she was looking into arts and crafts items and even magazine subscriptions.

“Yesterday I asked y’all for advice, for gift ideas for Christmas, for girls ages 8 through 11 because I’m having a really hard time with what to get Palmer. It’s just a funny age,” she shared.

Eubanks’ journey to motherhood was captured on “Southern Charm,” where the reality TV star opened up about the possibility of not wanting children, even sharing that she went to therapy to figure out whether she wanted to be a mother. She eventually changed her mind, and she and her husband, Jason, welcomed their daughter Palmer in 2017.

Eubanks’ Friendships With Her Former ‘Southern Charm’ Cast

Although Eubanks has far removed herself from “Southern Charm” and reality TV altogether, her friendships with some of her former castmates are still incredibly strong today. On Instagram, Eubanks regularly shares photos hanging out with former stars Chelsea Meissner and Naomie Olindo.

In January, the three friends celebrated Olindo’s engagement during a night out on the town, and this summer, in June, the women came together to celebrate Meissner’s birthday. Most recently, that on November 18, Eubanks shared photos on Instagram Stories catching up with her good friends and celebrating Olindo’s pregnancy. After posting a photo of her food that night, she shared another snapshot of the three of them posing together and wrote, “Even better with these two! (Three)!”

In fact, in March 2025, she even shared a photo on Instagram hanging out with Shep Rose and Whitney-Sudler Smith.

However, while attending Bravo Fan Fest this year, Rose stated that it was “rare” for him to see Eubanks these days, adding, “Maybe we’ll have lunch once or twice a year, which is really sad, but she’s busy. She’s got her own life. She’s just decided to do her own thing, and I respect that.”