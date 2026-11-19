“Southern Charm” season 12 is taking a closer look at Austen Kroll’s complicated relationship with Salley Carson, but she’s far from the first Bravo star he’s been romantically involved with.

Since joining “Southern Charm” in season 4, Kroll has dated several of his co-stars, including Chelsea Meissner, Madison LeCroy and Olivia Flowers. He’s also had romantic encounters with women from “Summer House,” including Ciara Miller and Lindsay Hubbard.

His most recent serious relationship was with Audrey Pratt, whom he dated for nearly two years before their split in late 2025.

Now, with Kroll and Carson continuing to navigate their friends-with-benefits arrangement, here’s a look back at the relationships that have played out during his time on Bravo.

Austen Kroll’s First ‘Southern Charm’ Romances: Chelsea Meissner and Victoria Bolyard

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Kroll’s first relationship on “Southern Charm” was with Chelsea Meissner, whom he began dating during season 4.

Their romance didn’t last long, and Kroll confirmed in July 2017 that they had broken up. He blamed their different lifestyles for the split but said they remained “great friends.”

Kroll later dated Meissner’s friend Victoria Bolyard.

During a 2018 interview with Bravo Insider, he described Bolyard as a “breath of fresh air.” However, that relationship also ended after a short time.

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One of Kroll’s most publicized relationships was with Madison LeCroy, whom he began dating before season 6 premiered in May 2019.

The couple dated on and off for approximately two years, with much of their relationship drama playing out on “Southern Charm.”

Although they broke up during season 7, Kroll and LeCroy continued communicating after their split. In December 2020, LeCroy confirmed that they had officially ended their relationship.

The two have since repaired their friendship, with both discussing their improved relationship in recent years.

LeCroy later married Brett Randle in November 2022.

Why Austen Kroll and Olivia Flowers Ended Their Relationship

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Kroll began dating Olivia Flowers in late 2021, and their romance became a storyline during season 8.

However, by the time the reunion aired in October 2022, the couple had decided to end their romantic relationship.

Kroll explained that they wanted to avoid damaging their friendship.

“We both talked and were like, ‘I don’t want to ever lose you in the capacity that we’ve seen our friends,'” he said during the reunion.

Their breakup didn’t end the drama between them. During season 9, Flowers learned that Kroll had kissed Taylor Ann Green, who had previously dated his close friend Shep Rose.

Kroll’s involvement with Green became a major storyline that season, especially because of Flowers’ friendship with Green.

Austen Kroll Revealed Why He Broke Up With Audrey Pratt

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Kroll began dating Audrey Pratt in February 2024, marking one of his longer relationships since joining “Southern Charm.”

The couple maintained a long-distance relationship while Pratt lived in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Kroll remained in Charleston, South Carolina.

After approximately a year and a half together, Pratt wanted to take the next step and move in with him.

Kroll wasn’t ready.

The two separated in late 2025, and Kroll discussed the breakup during season 11.

“This is the first time I think that I’ve initiated a breakup with someone that I really love,” he said on the show. “It’s heartbreaking because she didn’t do anything wrong. But, for me, there’s something there that is missing, at no fault of her own.”

Where Austen Kroll and Salley Carson Stand During ‘Southern Charm’ Season 12

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Kroll’s relationship with Salley Carson has become a central storyline on “Southern Charm” season 12.

Carson initially expressed interest in Kroll during season 11, when he was still dating Pratt.

After that relationship ended, Kroll and Carson kissed during a cast trip to Mexico. At the season 11 reunion, Carson confirmed that things had progressed beyond kissing, although neither wanted to define their relationship.

The two have since described their arrangement as friends with benefits.

During an October appearance at Bravo Fan Fest 2026, Kroll teased that season 12 would explore why they hadn’t pursued an exclusive relationship.

In a separate interview with TV Insider, Kroll explained why he continues to be attracted to Carson.

“Salley is my girl version of me. Most of her drama comes from men. She’s like, ‘I didn’t do anything!’ We’ve all seen me say that a hundred times,” he said.

Kroll added, “We have to define our friendship many times. I’m curious if viewers are going to be like, ‘This talk again?’ We’ll see. But Salley and I are also kind of like magnets. We’re just drawn to each other’s energy.”

Carson also discussed how their relationship has changed since the previous reunion.

“When you watch the show back, you’ll get more of a feel for our friendship and the relationship that we have. But we definitely have gotten closer since the reunion happened,” she said.

However, Carson made it clear that she wasn’t necessarily looking for a serious romance.

“I’m not lovestruck by any means,” she said.

New episodes of “Southern Charm” air Thursday nights on Bravo.