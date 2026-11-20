Kristen Doute’s fiancé, Luke Broderick, will not be returning for Season 4 of “The Valley,” Page Six reports.

When speaking with the outlet at the James Mae pop-up shopping event at Zero Lounge in Hollywood on Thursday, Nov. 19, Doute decided to “set the record straight.”

“Luke has decided not to film ‘The Valley’ this season,” she said. “It was a discussion that he and I had together, really just focusing on our family and Luke’s mental health before we started production.”

“I really left it in his hands and said I would love for him to be a part of it, of course, but if it wasn’t right for him, then I wanted to be there to support that as well, and that was the decision he made,” she continued. “So he gets to spend a lot more time with Kaia these days, which is wonderful.”

Kristen Doute and Luke Broderick Had Some Struggles During Season 3

During Season 3, Doute and Broderick dealt with some struggles and tense moments as the couple navigated life after welcoming their daughter.

“No secret, last season was very difficult for both of us,” Doute explained. “We’re brand new parents. Two-and-a-half months after having Kaia, we started filming. I had a really difficult postpartum until Kaia was about 10 months old, and I think there was a lot of expectation versus reality as new parents that we didn’t really know.”

“From talking to all the other moms that I’ve come into the community with and talking to all my friends who are parents, this actually sounds like it’s a very normal thing that can happen,” Doute added. “So that did make me feel a little bit better.”

“But obviously, as she’s grown up and everything gets a little bit easier, parenting her comes with new challenges, but this is by far the most fun time we’re having with Kaia.”

Are Kristen Doute and Luke Broderick Living Seperately

Bravo The cast of The Valley Season 3 appears in Bravo’s official promotional photo ahead of the three-part reunion, which premieres Aug. 5.

A recent Reddit thread claimed that Doute and Broderick have split. But, “The Valley” star immediately addressed that, shutting down the speculation by sharing a sweet family video on Instagram.

According to RealityBlurb, “The Valley” star shared a post on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, October 20, featuring a brief clip of her, Broderick, their daughter, Kaia, and their dog, Gibson, together, looking happy as they posed for a magazine photoshoot.

Great day shooting with [Momé] magazine, can’t wait for everyone to see the interview!” She wrote on the clip.

The post also said that the couple was “living separately [and] had a huge falling out post reunion [and] have been on the outs since.” They both directly addressed that as well, with Broderick sharing a photo of the Reddit thread on his Instagram story, writing, “Love you @kristendoute.” Doute then reshared the post, writing, “you guys. It’s a [expletive] REDDIT RUMOR. since when did we start believing what we read on reddit?”