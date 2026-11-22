“Summer House” star Carl Radke is opening up about where he stands with his co-stars following season 10, including ex-fiancée Lindsay Hubbard, Amanda Batula, West Wilson and Bailey Taylor.

Radke shared several updates during Bravo Fan Fest in Charleston in October 2026, revealing that some of his friendships have improved while others remain complicated.

He confirmed that he and Hubbard are now close friends after spending much of season 9 estranged following their broken engagement. He also addressed his relationships with Batula and Wilson, who are dating amid Batula’s divorce from Kyle Cooke.

As for his own dating life, Radke confirmed that he is currently single and focused on his career.

Carl Radke Reveals Where Things Stand With Lindsay Hubbard After Their Split

Radke and Hubbard have come a long way since ending their engagement.

The former couple barely spoke during season 9 but began repairing their friendship during season 10.

During an October interview with Bravo Insider, Radke explained that they have continued growing closer and are even helping each other navigate dating.

“It’s been one of a kind, one step at a time,” he said. “Back and getting [to] just a really solid place, but also being a wingman, listening to some of her ups and downs more, trying to be supportive, and also just having fun with her.”

Radke also spoke about their longtime connection and his excitement about Hubbard’s upcoming projects.

“The chemistry is palpable. That’s why the friendship is still so great,” he said. “Every time I get asked [about her], I can’t hold back a smile because I care about her, and it’s been really fun to be where we are at because she has some exciting projects she’s working on.”

He added that he wants to continue supporting her professionally.

“Whether it’s book writing or it’s another show or whatever she’s doing, I wanna be able to help or support,” Radke said.

Why His Friendship With Amanda Batula Has Been ‘Tricky’

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Radke also addressed his relationship with Batula following her split from Cooke and subsequent relationship with Wilson.

Although Cooke remains one of his closest friends, Radke confirmed that he has spoken with Batula since the season 10 reunion.

“Since the reunion, Amanda and West have reached out to me. Amanda and I have talked and texted. I’ve known her a long time. I care for her. I want her to be OK, and I wish her all the best,” he said.

Radke previously officiated Batula and Cooke’s wedding, making the situation particularly difficult for him.

“It’s been a challenge. Kyle’s my best friend, but I did officiate their wedding, and felt a sense of obligation to be supportive, but we’ve texted,” he explained.

He continued, “It’s been hard because it’s been an adjustment for a lot of us, I think. From her being a big part of our group to not, then having to kind of navigate what we later learned, it’s been tricky.”

Radke said he is trying to approach the situation without judging anyone.

“I mean, if anybody’s going to sit here and throw stones, it should not be me. I’ve made a lot of mistakes and had a lot of ups and downs, so I’m trying to operate from a place of grace and love,” he said. “I don’t want to take food off of someone’s table, but you’re not gonna sit at my table.”

Carl Radke Explains His Relationship With West Wilson and Kyle Cooke

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While Radke has remained in contact with Wilson, he acknowledged that their friendship was never as close as his relationship with Batula.

“On West’s side, he has reached out. It’s just my friendship wasn’t as deep as it was with Amanda, so my priority has been Amanda,” Radke explained.

He also confirmed that he has continued supporting Cooke throughout his divorce.

“He [Kyle] has still had to deal with a lot of it,” Radke said. “It’s a tricky situation, I think.”

Radke expressed hope that the relationships within the group could improve over time.

“Hopefully over time there’ll be healing, and some accountability and maybe people will understand more, but right now it’s still a little tricky just because Kyle is still tied to it,” he explained. “Kyle has to face this whole thing every single day, and has since it all happened.”

Is Carl Dating Bailey Taylor?

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Radke also addressed speculation about his relationship with Taylor, making it clear that the two are not romantically involved.

“I’m not dating Bailey,” he said. “We’re very good friends. I love Bailey, and Bailey, I believe, would say similar.”

The reality star confirmed that he is not currently dating anyone and has been putting most of his energy into work.

“It’s been a little tricky because of how busy I’ve been with my career,” he explained. “I have really prioritized Soft Bar, my podcast, marathon running. I’m also working with some great brands. I’m doing a lot of stuff with influencers work and creator work, which has been really nice.”

Radke owns Soft Bar, a Brooklyn café and bar, and produces weekly podcast episodes.

He also discussed the progress of his business, acknowledging the challenges of running the establishment.

“It’s been a really crazy ride, a good ride, a lot of work. I’m really proud of what we built. I have an amazing team,” he said. “We’ve learned from mistakes. We’ve had ups and downs for sure, but I really believe what we’re building, we need it.”

“Summer House” season 11 is scheduled to premiere in early 2027.