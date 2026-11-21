Scheana Shay welcomed her beloved daughter, Summer Moon, five years ago, and the former reality television star has been open about her reluctance to have another child, often expressing that she is happy being a family of three.

However, Shay recently revealed that she had an experience that has made her reconsider having another child. It occurred while she was attending a funeral.

“This is something we’ve been talking about a little more lately,” Shay said during an episode of her podcast Scheananigans. “I’ve been back and forth with if we want another kid, if we want to do a surrogate and all of that.”

“There was a friend of mine’s dad’s funeral that we were at [in] the beginning of this year,” she added. “Seeing her stand up there with her two siblings, I just knew when that moment comes for Summer, I want her to have someone. I don’t want her to be up there alone.”

In that moment, Shay got very emotional, but added that she and her husband Brock Davies have not made any final decisions yet.

“I’m not necessarily ready to take that next step yet,” Shay explained. “Summer also, right now, is in this only-child phase where she does not want to share me.”

Scheana Shay Said She Would ‘Explore the Surrogate Route Eventually’

Shay released her memoir, My Good Side, earlier this year and also discussed the possibility of growing her family. At the same time, she did an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, saying that if she were to have another child, she would likely explore the surrogate route “eventually.”

“He and I have had several conversations about it, and you know what, if it just wasn’t in the cards, that’s okay, but we are going to explore the surrogate route eventually,” she detailed. “I froze my eggs seven years ago, so now he’s just got to fertilize them.”

“And one step at a time, I’m not ready for another baby just yet, and I want to enjoy more time with Summer before we have a baby and we’re changing diapers and we’re trying to travel,” she added. “And it is just going to change the entire dynamic of our little family unit.”

“But also even finding a surrogate, it’s going to be a long process, so I’m open to it,” Shay continued. “I would love for Summer to have a sibling. I’m just not there yet, but I’m ready to take the next steps soon after book tour. I need to just get through the book tour and then we can talk baby.”

Scheana Shay Suffered a Miscarriage in 2020

In 2020, Shay opened up on an episode of her Scheananigans podcast that she and Davies suffered a miscarriage, having learned of their “miracle” pregnancy as doctors had previously told her “it would be close to impossible to get pregnant on [her] own.”

“I have always been an open book and I’ve always told you everything going on in my life and so many of you have followed me on my fertility journey over the last year and a half and this is a part of it. It’s just a sad part,” she explained while holding back tears. “A few weeks ago, we found out that I was pregnant.”

Shay explained that at the same time she learned of her pregnancy, she saw the news that Stassi Schroeder was also expecting. She immediately texted her to congratulate her, but held off on saying anything about her own because she had started bleeding the night before and worried that it could be a miscarriage.

“It’s still been a lot to process because now I’m at home and I’m just waiting to naturally miscarry,” Shay said. “Although this one isn’t working out and we don’t know yet what’s exactly going to happen, I know that I was able to get pregnant on my own and that is a miracle.”