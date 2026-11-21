“The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys” star Alli McBee is sharing new photos of her daughter, Summer Leigh McBee, as questions continue about her marriage to Jesse McBee.

The Bravo star, who welcomed Summer with Jesse in April 2025, recently posted pictures of herself spending time with their daughter. However, Jesse was noticeably absent from the photos, and Alli has not shared a picture with her husband on Instagram since Valentine’s Day.

The social media updates come amid reports that the couple may have separated, although neither Alli nor Jesse has publicly confirmed a split.

Alli McBee Shares New Photos of Daughter Summer Leigh

On October 24, Alli shared two Instagram photos of herself holding Summer during an outdoor photo session.

The mother and daughter wore coordinating brown and beige outfits with cowboy boots as they posed together during golden hour.

Summer seemed more interested in her hand than in facing the camera, something Alli joked about in her caption.

“My favorite kind of golden hour,” she wrote. “PS. Getting a toddler to look into a camera, while having anything other than a mean mug on her face is quite difficult…lol.”

Earlier in October, Alli shared another series of photos showing Summer enjoying time outdoors.

In the October 2 pictures, the toddler wore overalls and yellow rain boots while picking flowers, smelling them and smiling alongside her mother.

“Somewhere between picking flowers and growing up way too fast…” Alli captioned the post.

Several members of the McBee family responded to the pictures.

Summer’s grandfather, Steve McBee Sr., commented, “She is so sweet and beautiful.”

Alli’s brother-in-law, Steven McBee Jr., also reacted, writing, “The cutest.”

Jesse did not appear in the photos or in the highlighted comments on either post.

Jesse McBee’s Absence Comes Amid Questions About Their Marriage

Alli’s recent Instagram activity has drawn attention amid reports about her relationship with Jesse.

The couple, who appeared together on “The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys,” have reportedly been spending time with Summer separately.

Alli has also changed her Instagram username to her maiden name, Alli Ventresca.

She did not publicly acknowledge Jesse’s 30th birthday on October 4 through the Instagram posts cited in the reports.

The changes have prompted questions from viewers who followed their relationship on the Bravo series.

Alli and Jesse McBee Listed Their $1.7 Million Home for Sale

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Reports about the couple’s living arrangements have added to the questions surrounding their marriage.

Bravo and Cocktails reported on October 11 that Alli had been living in a city property while Jesse stayed near the family’s farm.

The outlet also reported that the couple listed their city home for approximately $1.7 million.

The property listing came roughly two years after the couple married and more than a year after they welcomed their first child.

‘The McBee Dynasty’ Fans React to Jesse and Alli’s Relationship Reports

Fans have also shared their thoughts about the couple’s reported relationship troubles on social media.

One Instagram user expressed hope that Jesse and Alli could work through their differences.

“That’s just sad. The first two years of marriage are the hardest. I hope they work on their marriage. It’s worth it,” the person wrote.

Another commenter speculated about the changes in their relationship after becoming parents.

“I loved these two.. but having a child seemed to be the disconnect, and Steven needed a wingman… Cole is the best one now,” the user wrote.

A third person questioned whether the couple was still wearing their wedding rings.

“Also, not to mention neither of them wear rings anymore. It’s so sad. I can’t believe he ended up being the biggest red flag out of all the brothers,” the commenter claimed.