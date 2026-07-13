Jesse & Alli McBee Open Up About Marriage Problems Before Shocking Midseason Trailer

Alli McBee is opening up about the challenges in her marriage to Jesse McBee as “The McBee Dynasty” continues to document the couple’s first year as newlyweds and new parents.

During season 3, episode 4 of the Bravo series, which began streaming on Peacock on July 7, Alli spoke candidly about feeling disconnected from her husband after the birth of their daughter, Summer. The emotional conversation comes as a newly released midseason trailer hints that even more difficult moments are still ahead for the Bravo stars.

Alli McBee Says She Feels Alone as Marriage Takes a Back Seat

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Alli and Jesse welcomed their daughter, Summer, in April 2025, just six months after saying “I do” on season 2 of “The McBee Dynasty.” Since then, Alli said the demands of raising a newborn have made it difficult for the couple to prioritize their relationship.

Speaking with Kacie Adkison, Alli said she needed more support from her husband as their daughter became more active.

“I’m gonna need a little more help as she’s starting to get busier, so I really need him to kind of step up,” she said. “His mind is definitely elsewhere right now. He’s so stressed out with everything going on.”

She explained that she wants their marriage to remain a priority despite the pressures surrounding the family business and parenthood.

“But I want to feel like our relationship is a priority. And I want him to just kind of see it that way too. Because if not, and we just keep pushing things off, you know, like, what’s gonna happen to us? We’re just gonna be complacent in our relationship?”

Later in the episode, Alli admitted she often feels isolated.

“I mean, since having Summer, we definitely have not been focusing on our marriage,” she told producers. “I am either with the baby or he’s at work. It gets a little hard and it feels like it’s a little defeating, at times.”

She added that she sometimes feels “100 percent” alone.

Jesse & Alli McBee Address Intimacy and Growing Distance

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The episode also explored how parenthood has affected the couple’s relationship physically and emotionally.

When Kacie jokingly asked whether she and Jesse were “practicing safe sex” after Alli’s nail technician wondered if she was pregnant again, Alli laughed before delivering a blunt response.

“No. You have to practice sex to have a baby.”

In a confessional, she explained why intimacy has become difficult.

“There’s no way that I’m pregnant. You’ve gotta do the deed to get pregnant. That’s not happening for me right now,” Alli said. “The romance of our relationship has just kind of dwindled out a little bit. I think there’s a lot of factors that play into intimacy postpartum. I don’t feel comfortable in my own skin yet, and I think that we have fallen into a pattern of being parents right now.”

Jesse had already acknowledged similar struggles during the season 3 premiere.

“Alli and I’s intimacy has gone downhill since Summer was born,” he said. “You just kind of get used to not, you know, making love.”

As the couple prepared to celebrate their first wedding anniversary, Jesse reflected on everything they had faced during the previous year.

“We’ve had a really tough past year,” he said. “Between my dad’s ordeal, the farm’s finances, becoming a father, this is just a very hard time in our lives. And there’s probably times that we feel disconnected and where we don’t feel as close as we probably once were.”

‘The McBee Dynasty’ Star’s Anniversary Dinner Ends With More Tension

The anniversary dinner meant to reconnect the couple instead highlighted the growing distance between them.

The two argued over Alli using her phone during dinner and Jesse spending part of the day golfing and drinking before their date.

As they compared their relationship to Kacie and Cole McBee’s engagement and Steven McBee Jr.’s new romance with Allie Eklund, Jesse admitted he couldn’t help noticing the differences.

“I feel like [our relationship is] not as good because we’re not touching each other all the time or making out or talking to each other constantly,” he told producers. “And I think that gets the best of me to the point where I’m like, ‘There needs to be some sort of spark or something going on here.’ And at this point, I just kind of feel stuck.”

Separately, Alli shared her own concerns about where the marriage stands.

“It’s scary to know that you have kind of fallen into this hole that you feel like you can’t get out of,” she said. “And it’s kind of hard to see a light at the end of the tunnel right now.”

New Midseason Preview Hints at More Trouble Ahead

The newly released midseason trailer suggests the couple’s challenges are far from over.

In one scene, Kristi McBee encourages her son to prioritize his marriage.

“From a wife’s perspective, it’s a lot,” she tells Jesse before urging him to “do it for Alli.”

Moments later, however, the trailer cuts to a heated exchange between the couple.

“Keep talking (expletive), I dare you,” Jesse says. “You’re pissing me the (expletive) off.”

New episodes of “The McBee Dynasty” season 3 air Monday nights on Bravo.