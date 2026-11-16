Scheana Shay Confirms Plans to Return to Reality TV but Addresses ‘House of Stassi’ Rumors

Scheana Shay isn’t finished with reality television. Although the former “Vanderpump Rules” star has spent time away from filming, she’s already thinking about her next opportunity.

During the November 14 episode of her “Scheananigans” podcast, Shay answered questions about her television career, including rumors that she would join Stassi Schroeder‘s series, “House of Stassi.”

While Shay doesn’t expect to appear on Schroeder’s show, she confirmed that she wants to return to reality TV and is being more selective about her next project.

Scheana Shay Addresses ‘House of Stassi’ Casting Rumors

Shay revealed that nearly half of the questions submitted for her podcast concerned rumors about her joining “House of Stassi.”

She explained that several reports connected her to a Halloween party that was supposedly being filmed for the series.

However, Shay clarified that she did not attend the event.

She also questioned reports suggesting that filming was underway for a second season despite uncertainty about whether the show had received a renewal.

When asked directly about joining the cast, Shay explained that she doesn’t see that happening.

“Do I think that’s going to be me as a cast member on House of Stassi? No,” she said.

Although she dismissed the casting speculation, Shay made it clear that she remains interested in returning to television.

Bravo Scheana Shay.

Scheana Shay Explains Why She Stepped Away From ‘The Valley’

Shay also addressed a recent interview that led some readers to believe she had decided to leave reality television entirely.

She explained that her previous decision to step away from “The Valley” was specific to that show and what her family needed at the time.

Following the release of her memoir, “My Good Side,” Shay didn’t feel that continuing to share certain personal experiences on television was the right decision.

She also wanted to spend more time with her daughter, Summer.

Shay explained that reality television filming schedules could be unpredictable, making it difficult to plan around school activities.

She now volunteers at Summer’s school regularly and enjoys being involved in her daughter’s daily routine.

However, Shay emphasized that taking a break didn’t mean she was giving up on television.

“Am I going to return to reality TV? Absolutely,” she said.

Scheana Shay Wants Fans to See Her Next Chapter

Looking ahead, Shay hopes her next television appearance will reflect how much her life has changed since “Vanderpump Rules.”

She explained that she has grown personally over the past few years and wants viewers to get to know that version of her.

Although she enjoys connecting with fans through her podcast, Shay misses having a larger platform to share her experiences.

She also revealed that she’s actively working toward another television opportunity.

“I’m working on that. I promise I am,” Shay told listeners.

While she didn’t announce a specific project or return date, she promised to share an update when she has one.

For now, Shay is focused on finding an opportunity that fits her family and the direction she wants to take her career.