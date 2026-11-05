Jack Osbourne Shares Rare Baby Pics With Late Dad Ozzy From the Osbourne Family Archives [SEE]

British-American reality television star and media personality Jack Osbourne has shared some rare images of himself and his late father, Ozzy Osbourne, from the Osbourne family archives.

Jack, 40, lost his father on July 22 of last year. He was 76. Legendary British rocker Ozzy passed away from acute myocardial infarction (otherwise known as a heart attack) and out-of-hospital cardiac arrest, with coronary artery disease and Parkinson’s disease with autonomic dysfunction also listed as contributary factors.

Ozzy is never far from Jack’s mind — or the minds of other family members like Sharon Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne — and the entire Osbourne family regularly talks about him and posts about him on social media. Jack took to his social media to share his latest nostalgic snaps featuring his dad.

Jack Shared 3 Baby Photos of Himself With Ozzy

Jack Osbourne shared three baby pictures of himself alongside dad Ozzy Osbourne with the 1.5 million followers on his Instagram account.

All three snaps in the post are black and white. In the first one, Ozzy humorously scowls in a monstrous pose, while holding baby Jack up with his teeth by biting down on his tiny white outfit. The second one shows Ozzy holding baby Jack up in the air, while turning to face the camera and looking a little surprised. In the third, which looks like it was taken moments after the second, Ozzy holds baby Jack up in the air and smiles, more prepared for the photo.

Jack tagged the Instagram accounts of his mother, Sharon Osbourne, and an Osbournes fan page to give the post a wider reach. His simple caption on the post reads, “🖤 #TheOsbournes #FamilyArchives #Throwback.”

The star’s fans and followers flocked to the post’s comments section to share their thoughts about Jack’s pictures.

Getty Jack Osbourne and Ozzy Osbourne in 2004.

The comments section of Jack Osbourne’s nostalgic post, featuring pictures of himself with his dad, is awash with messages. Needless to say, it’s a very wholesome place.

One of Jack’s followers commented, “I’m actually currently rewatching the seasons of Ozzy & Jacks World Detour 🥹🖤 watching it literally feels like I’m apart of your family 🖤.”

Another follower wrote, “Look how proud of a papa he was with his beautiful son!!!! 😍”

“Love this your [sic] so blessed to have had Ozzy as your Dad 💙,” posted somebody else.

Someone else said, “Love these pics…your dad was one of a kind…miss him immensely 💔.”

“I absolutely love these pics. They broke the mould when they made @ozzyosbourne,” wrote another individual.

Last but not least, one Instagram user commented, “Yeah, Ozzy was ons [sic] in a billion!! He definitely set the bar high for metal singers. I miss him every single day. I grew up with his music back in the day. God bless you 🙏 ❤️ ❤️‍🩹.”

Ozzy Osbourne is clearly missed by many. We sincerely hope all the lovely comments left by people on posts about him provide some comfort to the likes of Jack Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne, and Kelly Osbourne.

Moreover, may Ozzy Osbourne continue to rest in eternal peace.