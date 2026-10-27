Kelly Osbourne Remembers Late Dad Ozzy on Her Birthday With Gorgeous Photo [SEE]

English reality star, television personality, singer, actress, and fashion designer Kelly Osbourne has remembered her late dad, the great rock star Ozzy Osbourne, on her birthday.

Kelly turns 42 on Tuesday, October 27, having been born on the corresponding date in 1984.

Ozzy, of course, brought Kelly up alongside his wife, Sharon Osbourne. He was a loving father and Kelly clearly adored him.

As she celebrates her 42nd birthday — just her second without her father, who passed away on July 22, in 2025 — Kelly has taken to social media to remember him with a lovely photograph of the two of them.

Kelly Osbourne Would Love Just One More Moment With Her Beloved ‘Daddy’

On her 42nd birthday, Kelly Osbourne shared her picture of herself and her father, Ozzy Osbourne, with the 4.3 million followers on her Instagram account.

The adorable picture shows a beaming and purple-haired Kelly hugging her beloved smiling dad as he lays on a couch. The post also includes another photograph of a small piece of card that says “I Love You Forever ~ Daddy.” Presumably, this is something Ozzy left for Kelly to remember him, which she is certainly doing.

The beautiful and heartfelt caption on Kelly’s post reads, “Birthdays are a reminder of the life you gave me, Daddy. I wish you were still here to celebrate it with me. Every candle I blow out carries the same wish… Just one more moment with you.”

Rather aptly, Ozzy’s song “Here for You,” from his 2007 album “Black Rain,” plays over the post.

Kelly’s fans and followers headed to the comments section of her post en masse to share their thoughts about it — and, of course, to wish her a happy birthday.

Kelly’s Fans Support Her on Her Birthday

Getty Ozzy Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne.

The comments section of Kelly Osbourne’s post about her father on her birthday is full of love. Message from fans, followers, and friends are a mix of supportive ones as she misses her father, and congratulatory ones as she turns 42.

Kelly’s close friend Daniel Nguyen commented, “Love you always ❤️ your dad is so proud of you. Happy birthday ❤️.”

Another friend, Nick Ede, posted, “Happy Birthday my love @kellyosbourne your father is always by your side. ❤️❤️”

One of Kelly’s followers wrote, “Beautiful photo with your beloved Dad ❤️ precious memories X Happy Birthday X.”

Another follower said, “Your dad is with you at every moment. You can’t hear him, you can’t see him, you can’t touch him. But you can always feel him. Happy, happy birthday, Kelly ♥️🎂.”

Someone else noted, “Sweet girl, I’ve always seen his smile in yours. He’s with you, love. ❤️”

“Happy Birthday! 🎈 Ozzy will always be with you @kellyosbourne! He would be so proud of you and Sidney! He raised you to become a truly incredible person Kelly x,” stated somebody else.

Last but not least, one Instagram user commented, “This pic is pure love,sendin u so much warmth and strength🥹❤️❤️.”

We’d like to send our heartfelt birthday wishes to Kelly Osbourne as she turns 42. Moreover, we’re sure Ozzy is looking down on her with pride and love on her special day.