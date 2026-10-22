Peg Munson Confirms Split From Mel Owens Nearly a Year After ‘The Golden Bachelor’ Finale

Peg Munson hoped her romance with Mel Owens would last long after “The Golden Bachelor.” But nearly a year after viewers watched them leave the show together, she has confirmed their relationship is over.

The reality TV star shared the news in an emotional Instagram video on Wednesday, October 21, saying she ended the relationship.

Although the couple had celebrated a major milestone just two months earlier, Munson admitted that the past month had been particularly difficult.

She also made it clear that she still cares deeply for Owens and is grateful for the relationship they shared.

Why Did Peg Munson and Mel Owens Break Up?

Disney THE GOLDEN BACHELOR – “201/202” – Mel Owens begins his journey for love with 23 women embodying elegance and strength. After a dazzling Queen Mary date and a cheerleading showdown judged by Paula Abdul, the week ends with a sun-soaked pool party and a high-stakes rose ceremony. WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 24 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT) on ABC

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Munson addressed the breakup directly in an Instagram video, explaining why she kept her personal life private.

She acknowledged, “It’s been a really difficult 30 days for me.”

The “Golden Bachelor” winner then opened up about her decision to walk away from the relationship.

Disney THE GOLDEN BACHELOR – “201/202” – Mel Owens begins his journey for love with 23 women embodying elegance and strength.

“As a lot of you guys know, I went on The Golden Bachelor hoping to find love, and I did, and you know, for that I’m grateful. I did have to make the difficult decision to step away from the relationship, and sometimes even when there’s love, it just doesn’t turn out the way that we hoped. So right now, I’m just focusing on healing my heart and just focusing on myself, my health, and looking forward to the next chapter.”

Munson did not provide a specific reason for the breakup.

Owens, 67, has not publicly addressed their separation.

What Happened Between Peg Munson and Mel Owens on ‘The Golden Bachelor’?

Disney PEG MUNSON, MEL OWENS

The couple met during the second season of ABC’s “The Golden Bachelor,” which concluded in November 2025.

Although Owens chose Munson during the finale, he did not propose marriage.

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Instead, the former NFL player presented her with a commitment ring as a symbol of their relationship.

“I have a ring. This represents our commitment to love, to give us time to figure out, together, what our future holds,” Owens told her, as reported by TV Insider.

Munson happily accepted the gesture. “I agree. I think it would be absolutely wonderful. We’re on the same page with that.”

Peg Munson Previously Celebrated First Anniversary With Mel Owens

Disney PEG, MEL OWENS

The breakup comes just two months after the former couple celebrated the first anniversary of their Fantasy Suite date.

In August, Munson shared an affectionate Instagram message reflecting on their time together. “Cheers to one year! 🥂🤍,” she wrote.

During a September appearance on the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast, Munson also said she wasn’t ready to get engaged, according to TV Insider.

However, she didn’t publicly indicate at the time that she had decided to end the relationship.

Peg Munson Shares Emotional Message After ‘Golden Bachelor’ Split

Despite her heartbreak, Munson ended her announcement by thanking viewers for supporting her throughout the experience.

“I really do just really wish Mel the best of luck, and I’m very grateful for the experience. I’m grateful for the memories, and most of all, I’m grateful for you guys along this journey with me, and all the wonderful DMs that I’ve been getting, and all the messages that I’ve been getting, and just all the kind words of love and support.”

She also shared a written message alongside the video, emphasizing that she was looking ahead rather than dwelling on the breakup.

“This is not the end of my story. It’s the beginning of a new chapter.”