‘Today’ Star Reflects on Life After Divorce and Her Mom ‘Kinda’ Moving In

“Today,” meteorologist Dylan Dreyer announced her separation from her husband, Brian Fichera, in July 2025 after 12 years of marriage. Since then, the 45-year-old TV personality filed for divorce in March 2026, and in the latest update, she confirmed it has been finalized and that her mother has moved in.

‘Today’ Personality Dylan Dreyer Highlights Support From Her Mother

Getty Dylan Dreyer

Dreyer and her mother, Linda, discussed their dynamic during the October 15 episode of her NBC personality’s “Parent Chat” podcast. “As you know, I’m recently divorced. So my mom has been staying with me for months at a time,” the “Today” star began.

Regarding the support she’s received, the “Today” personality said, “I don’t know what I would do without having my mom here.”I don’t think a couple years ago, my mom ever thought that she would be kinda living with me, emptying out backpacks, cleaning off the lunch boxes, and helping me run everybody around. But it is what it is, and now she’s here. And I honestly don’t know what I would do without her.”

She went on to say that she “needed” her mother during this time in her life. Dreyer continued, “And a part of it makes it feel like a blessing, that we have now grown into this more adult relationship, and you being here to help me raise my kids.” Dreyer’s mother is at the home “for weeks, months at a time.”

She then discussed how her household differs from the one she grew up in, noting that she had more rules as a child than she imposes on her own children. However, despite these differences, Dreyer says her mother agrees with her home’s rules.

When discussing how she feels about the dynamic, Linda said, “I enjoy being here. I love being here,” before admitting that she wishes her daughter’s house was closer to hers so she could “run home for another couple days here and there, but it’s a long distance and it’s not my favorite thing to fly.”

Elsewhere in the podcast, the mom of three joked that she’d “heard somewhere once that grandparents who spend a lot of time with their kids live longer,” before noting, “And I can see why. You have something else to live for, and you’re responsible for little kids again.”

The Couple Announced Their Separation In 2025

Getty Dylan Dreyer, Sheinelle Jones, Al Roker, Hoda Kotb and Craig Melvin attend the 2023 Broadcasting + Cable Hall Of Fame Gala at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on May 03, 2023 in New York City.

Dreyer confirmed that she and Fichera were separating on July 18 with an Instagram post. “For many years I have shared my family with you all — the highs and lows. The ups and downs. And all of the blessings and beautiful memories in between,” she began.

“I want to share with you that a few months ago, Brian and I made the decision to separate.” After that, she stated, “We began as friends, and we will remain the closest of friends. Most importantly, we will continue to co-parent our three wonderful boys together with nothing but love and respect for one another.” Dreyer also thanked fans for their support. According to Entertainment Weekly, she then officially filed for divorce in March 2026.