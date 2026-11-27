Kendra Wilkinson gave fans a little peek into her Thanksgiving this year on social media, sharing how it was different than previous holidays.

The former reality star, who has been open about her GLP-1 journey, shared before and after snaps of her Thanksgiving meal, giving a relatable look into what many others could have also experienced this Thanksgiving.

Kendra Wilkinson Shared a Peek of Her Holiday on Social Media

Getty HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 11: Kendra Wilkinson attends “Fasting And The Longevity Revolution” Documentary Premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on March 11, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Frequency Production)

Sharing a photo of a full Thanksgiving plate in her Instagram Story, Wilkinson wrote, “My GLP-1 Thanksgiving. Let’s see how much of this I can eat,” on the photo. The very next photo, captioned, “And after LOL. Soooo full,” showed the food had hardly been touched.

The reality star has been open and honest about her GLP-1 and health journey. Back in August, she shared her return to the gym after years of not going. According to Us Weekly, the reality star turned realtor shared an Instagram Story revealing that she “hasn’t worked out in probably two years” before kickstarting that journey once again.

She also shared a carousel of photos and videos highlighting her “family gym time.” The carousel shows Wilkerson on the stair climber with her daughter, Alijah, 12, her son Hank, 16, playing basketball, and the three of them doing some weight training.

‘It’s Not Always Easy Out Here But I Keep Pushing’

Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 10: Kendra Wilkinson attends Us Weekly And Pluto TV’s: Reality TV Stars Of The Year at The Highlight Room on October 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

Not long after her gym post, Wilkinson shared another post thanking everyone for their positivity as she faced some career changes.

“Thanks for the positive comments on my recent changes guys. It’s not easy making decisions sometimes but I’m on a journey out here trying to find my way,” she wrote in the caption of the Instagram post. “Has nothing to do with bad blood or anything negative. Just me simply trying new ways that work for me and my life. Again, it’s not always easy out here but I keep pushing.”

Her good friend, Jessica Hall, took to the comments to share, “Proud of how far you have come.” Other viewers also shared uplifting words.

“Love this! You’re helping a lot of people with your courage and honesty,” one person wrote. Another said, “You’ve come a long way. Keep moving forward one day at a time. You’re going to be amazing!!”

Kendra Wilkinson Isn’t About Being ‘Sexy’ Anymore

While she’s on her health and fitness journey and working on her real estate career, Wilkinson shared that “sexy is the last thing I want to be now a days” in an Instagram post.

“I aim for health, happiness, success, and gods light,” she wrote. “Peace is everything to me.”

She continued by sharing that while she feels the world’s negativity at times, she remembers “how amazing I am and get right back to it.”

“It’s not easy being a ‘public figure’ while figuring out life and its ups and downs, but god gave me this platform for whatever reason,” she wrote. She then tackled the fact that some make fun of her body and aging and she’s “ok” with it.

“I’m at peace and none of that stuff bothers me. I am happy being me and alive and watching my kids grow,” she continued. “If people want to be negative, that’s their energy not mine. I’m ok not being Playboy skinny anymore or bleached blonde 21 yr old. That was a time of my life but now I’m older and have lived a life.”

She concluded her caption by saying she’s “blessed and grateful.”