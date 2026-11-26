After binging on a delicious Thanksgiving meal, kick back, relax, and enjoy another kind of binge – reality TV.

With so many great reality shows streaming, it might be hard to choose which series to dive into during the extended holiday weekend, so we compiled a list of a few great options. Whether you’re looking for drama that isn’t your own (because holiday get-togethers can bring plenty of that), a cooking show to pick up tips for your next gathering, or a glimpse into the intense world of dating, there are plenty of reality shows ready to get you hooked.

‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County’

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 10: (L-R) Avery Woods, McCall DaPron, Bobbi Althoff and Madison Bontempo visit The Empire State Building on November 10, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust)

If you’re a drama seeker, there are plenty of great reality shows that will give you your fix of drama that’s not your own. One show that pulls viewers in with no lack of drama is “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County.”

Season 1 of the spinoff series is just eight episodes, making it an easy one to binge fairly quickly. According to People, the show just got picked up for a second season with 20 episodes, making now the perfect time to catch up on all the OC fun.

The show stars the original “Mormon Wives” star Jen Affleck, along with McCall DaPron, Bobbi Althoff, Aspyn Ovard, Avery Woods, Madison Bontempo, Ashleigh Pease, Salome Andrea, and Chandler Higginson. In the eight episodes, viewers really get a good taste of their lives, drama and all.

Or, you could go back to the original “Mormon Wives” and either binge it all or rewatch the seasons you loved the most.

‘Selling Sunset’

Getty BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 02: The cast of ‘Selling Sunset’ attend the Critics’ Choice Real TV Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on June 02, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

With the popular Netflix reality series “Selling Sunset” getting ready to start a brand new season on December 4, now is the perfect time to binge previous seasons. While Season 10 will look a bit different than previous seasons, with some regular cast members gone, two OGs returning, and a bunch of new faces, binge-watching a few seasons is a great way to get excited for what’s to come.

OGs Heather Rae El Moussa and Christine Quinn are both returning after years of not being on the show. Chrishell Stause, Mary Bonnet, Emma Hernan, Nicole Young, Alanna Gold, Chelsea Lazkani, and Sandra Vergara will not be returning for Season 10.

‘The Circle’

Season 8 of “The Circle” just premiered on November 17, so now is a great time to catch up on missed episodes. With three new episodes a week on Hulu, it won’t take too long to catch up to real time and get hooked in the process.

The competition series stars “Mormon Wives” star Layla Taylor, Sasha Farber of “Dancing with the Stars,” Dominic DeAngelis of “Vanderpump Villa” and others. With some catfishing, backstabbing, and unexpected twists and turns, this could be a great addition to your holiday afterparty.

According to People, the show has several changes from previous seasons, with 16 episodes this season, which is an increase from previous seasons.

‘Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown’

If a cooking competition show is more your speed, “Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown” is right up your alley. A bonus with this show is maybe finding some holiday cooking inspiration or new ideas for the upcoming holidays.

The 6-episode season began on November 17, with episodes featuring Bobby Flay and Brooke Williamson leading opposing teams of celebrity chefs in festive culinary challenges. According to Bobby Flay’s Instagram post, “this year is guys vs girls.”

‘The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On’

If you’re looking for a dating show that’s a quick and easy watch, and is sure to get you hooked, “The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On” is a great option. Filled with romance, jealousy, and of course, a serious ultimatum, this show can pull you into a world of dramatic moments and dating realizations.

Season 4 was released in July. Six couples entered the experiment, but you’ll have to watch to see how many make it out as a couple. With the season being filmed in Las Vegas, it added a new level of temptation and intrigue for the contestants.

Other reality shows worthy of a good holiday weekend binge-session include “Southern Charm,” “Love is Blind,” any of the “Real Housewives” franchises, “The Traitors,” and “Vanderpump Villa.”