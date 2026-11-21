The new season of “Selling Sunset” is going to look a bit different than the last few seasons. With a huge cast change, including many series regulars not coming back, new faces, and two OGs returning, this upcoming season may have some different vibes.

One of the OG cast members, Christine Quinn, is returning four years after leaving the show. Any longtime fan of “Selling Sunset” knows that definitely means some drama is sure to follow.

Making the decision to return to the show wasn’t something Quinn took lightly. In fact, she said the decision to return to the show was a “tough.”

Christine Quinn Returns to ‘Selling Sunset’ for Season 10

Getty BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 23: Christine Quinn attends the Daily Front Row’s 7th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards on April 23, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Fans of “Selling Sunset” might remember when Quinn left the show years ago. She recently told Us Weekly that she “really never wanted to leave.”

“I had my son, and my marriage was falling apart. It was a lot,” she said. “Even though it’s [only] been four years, it feels like so long ago. And then when I got back into it, it was like no time had gone by.”

She said the “timing was right” to return. While a lot has happened in her life since her days on the show, she feels many of the lessons learned along the way were necessary.

“Obviously a lot happened in my life; I got divorced and had some lessons I needed to learn. [Back when I was filming], I was married to someone who was not supportive, and there was a lot of tension between me and my work and the office,” she said. “[After] my circumstances changed, I was like, ‘OK, what do I want? Who am I?’ So when I got approached to do the show, I was like, ‘Absolutely.’ I’ve always loved ‘Selling Sunset.’ It’s my first love, my baby.”

Why the Decision to Return to the Show Wasn’t Necessarily an Easy One

Getty WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 10: Christine Quinn attends the White Fox Sin City event at Catch LA on June 10, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for CLD PR / White Fox)

While there wasn’t any hesitation about whether or not Quinn wanted to return to the show, the decision did come with some challenges.

“Even though it was an obvious yes, it was not easy because I live in Texas, so dropping everything and coming out here for three months was a tough decision,” she explained. “But I knew it was the right one for me and my son.”

She revealed that her son would visit every weekend and she “wouldn’t go more than four days without being” with him.

Christine Quinn Was ‘Nervous’ About Returning to the Show

While discussing what it was like for her to return, she said she was “nervous” because she “hadn’t met these girls.” Other than Heather Rae El Moussa and Amanza Smith, everyone else on the show is new to Quinn.

“And there are a lot of big personalities. I was also nervous getting back in the groove,” she revealed. “I was like, ‘Am I going to be able to balance all of this? Can I handle it?’ I don’t know how, but I did!”

As far as what felt off limits for Quinn as she considered her return in front of the cameras, she shared that she “wasn’t sure how much I was going to share about my marriage and my current relationship.”

“But I realized it was best for me to talk about what I’ve been through and what life can be like on the other side,” Quinn said. “I’m comfortable and confident in who I am now. I really had a problem with vulnerability and talking about relationships and expressing myself. [Now] I just felt like the time was right to be myself and share my story. I think the audience is going to love it.”

Fans Shared Their Excitement About Christine Quinn’s Return on Social Media

Quinn shared the trailer for Season 10 on her Instagram page, and many fans dropped into the comments to share their thoughts.

“WATCHING IT AGAIN BECAUSE OF THE CHRISTINE QUINN!!! I wanna see sass and personality. I wanna see the real side of reality!!!! Not just backstabbing and talking sh-t about people. Yaaaasssss i want drama i want tea!! Hahaha,” one person wrote. Another added, “That last shot of Bre saying that no one will match her energy and the camera goes to Christine sipping her drink is GOLDEN! Christine is the baddest reality tv villain. Can’t wait for this season!”

Other reality TV stars are also excited about Quinn’s return. Reality star Harry Jowsey commented, “Omg I’m so ready,” and “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Porsha Williams simply wrote, “Yessss.”

Season 10 of “Selling Sunset” premieres on December 4 on Netflix.