‘Mormon Wives’ Star Aspyn Ovard Reveals Daughter’s Terminal Cancer Diagnosis: ‘She Could Be Gone In a Month’

The premiere of Hulu‘s “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County” delivered a heart-wrenching shocker to viewers when Aspyn Ovard shared a devastating revelation.

In a confessional appearing in the reality TV show’s debut episode on Thursday, November 12, the 30-year-old content creator revealed that her daughter has received a dire diagnosis.

‘She Could Be Gone In a Month’

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Speaking to the camera, Ovard revealed that one of the three daughters she shares with ex-husband Parker Ferris has been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

According to Ovard, she was blindsided by the news.

“Everything happened just so out of nowhere,” she said, as reported by Page Six. “One day she was OK and the next day she wasn’t.”

Without specifying which of her daughters was diagnosed, she recounted the moment she learned of her daughter was terminally ill.

“At the hospital, we were like, ‘It has to be fine,’” she recalled in the confessional. “You can’t fathom they’re actually gonna tell you that your baby has cancer, and that it’s terminal and she could be gone in a month.”

Ovard, who is now part of a throuple with married couple Bri and Billy Davis, tells the camera that she and her ex have been fearful for “over three years” that they could lose their daughter.

However, a later episode features Ovard hinting that the diagnosis may not be as dire as first believed, telling viewers that her daughter had “another stable scan,” while adding that it was “unusual for a child with this kind of cancer to have this much time.” She did not, however, offer any further details on her daughter’s condition.

Divorce Drama

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ASPYN OVARD

Ovard and Ferris, who divorced in 2024 after about eight years of marriage, share three daughters: Cove, seven, Lola, five, and Elle, two. She filed for divorce on the same day she gave birth to baby No. 3.

In her confessional, Ovard admitted that her marriage to Ferris had been “nowhere near in a place” to have been able to survive their daughter’s cancer diagnosis.

“We weren’t even going to make it through before this happened,” she shared. “It’s just so toxic and hard and through all of it I feel like I still just tried to take care of him because I know how hard he’s grieving.”

In another scene, Ovard is seen in a fraught therapy session with her ex-husband, telling him that she’s “trying to make as much money as possible” so they can both de-emphasize work when they should be “grieving like no human should.”

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In the second episode, she explains that she’s chosen not to discuss her daughter’s health issues with the other women in the show, because it can be “triggering and traumatizing” for everyone.

“I’ve set boundaries from the beginning,” she explained. “If I make an effort to put myself out there and do things and be around people, I just want to be distracted and I want to feel as normal as I can because I don’t ever get to feel that way anymore.”

The debut season of “Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County” is currently streaming on Hulu.