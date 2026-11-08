‘Love Island’ Host Announces Her Exit – ‘What an Incredible Era’

Months after the conclusion of “Love Island UK” season 13, the show’s longtime host, Maya Jama, has announced she’s leaving after nine bombshell seasons. This news comes as the show’s 14th season is expected to premiere in 2027.

Maya Jama Posted a Heartfelt Statement About Her ‘Love Island UK’ Exit

Getty Maya Jama

Jama took to Instagram on November 8 to announce the news that she would be stepping down as host of “Love Island UK.” She did so by not only posting a statement, but also sharing a video of some of her most memorable moments from the show.

“What an incredible era and what an unforgettable time I’ve had,” she began. “It’s been far too much fun to put into words or a video..but as all good things must come to an end, it’s my time to step down as the host of my beloved ‘Love Island.'”

“Firstly, I want to thank all of the people who rooted so hard for me to host the show in the first place. I wouldn’t change a thing,” Jama then said.

From there, she thanked the fans of the show for their “supportive messages” and for tuning into the series, which she began hosting in 2023.

“I’m forever grateful to you all. The show really does belong to the people who watch it and embrace it year after year,” the now-former “Love Island UK” host added.

“I started hosting the show aged 28 and during the 9 incredible series met the most wonderful humans along the way. I’ve loved every slow-mo walk, fire pit and live show. I’ll forever be grateful for the experience,” she reflected.

From there, Jama discussed having decided to take a leap of faith in order to grow. “While my own Love Island journey has come to an end, I wish the show and the team all the success in the world, I’ll be cheering you lot on from the sidelines forever,” the 32-year-old added.

She Gained Acclaim as the Host of ‘Love Island’

Getty Maya Jama

“Love Island UK’s” previous host, Laura Whitmore, announced her exit from the series in August 2022, citing the grueling travel requirements to film the series. After that, Jama was announced as her replacement in October of that year and first appeared on screen in January 2023.

During her time with the franchise, she also hosted “Love Island All-Stars” and “Love Island Games.”

Maya Jama Previously Reacted to Rumors of Her Exit

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Months before her official exit, in July 2026, Jama spoke to Deadline, where the outlet asked about rumors that she’d be leaving “Love Island UK” to host “The Voice UK.”

“I never know,” she said. “[The UK press] always do this. Every time I do a series — that’s happened for the last three years — they’ll say, ‘Maya is leaving.’ And I think they just throw it out there just in case. Then people grab onto it, and they’re like, ‘Oh, are you leaving?'”

“But I never decide if I’m doing the next series until the end of one. So it’s fake news that I’m leaving, but I always decide at the end of a series if I’m going to continue the next year. So we’ll find out,” she added.

