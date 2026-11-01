Kendall Washington Opens Up About Life After “Love Island USA” and His Crown Royal Partnership (Exclusive)

Kendall Washington is making the most of life after “Love Island USA.”

The reality television personality has been expanding his career through brand partnerships, content creation, and new experiences, including his recent collaboration with Crown Royal for a football-themed celebration in Dallas.

Getty Kendall Washington is a Crown Royal ambassador.

In an exclusive interview with EntertainmentNow, Kendall opened up about his partnership with the whisky brand, his love for football, and how he’s navigating a career that looks drastically different from his former corporate job.

“I was used to being in the corporate world where it was very routine, and my nine-to-fives looked almost identical,” he explained. “Compared to now, where every single day is different.”

For Kendall, that unpredictability has become one of the most exciting parts of his new lifestyle.

Kendall Washington Brings His Energy to Crown Royal

Getty Kendall Washington arrived at the event.

Kendall recently teamed up with Crown Royal as a “Crown Quarterback” for the brand’s Dallas celebration, an opportunity that combined his love of college football with his outgoing personality.

“People know me for my energy and how I am, how I can light up a room,” Kendall told EntertainmentNow. “I feel like that’s what I usually bring to a tailgate, game day sort of personality.”

The partnership also marked a return to a city that holds special meaning for him.

“Living in Dallas for years and years and years, but associated with college football, which is one of my passions,” he said of what made the opportunity exciting.

For Kendall, the brand’s “Bring It” mentality is about recognizing what makes each person unique and bringing that energy into every experience.

He also revealed that the event introduced him to a new game-day favorite: the Texas Crush cocktail.

“I’m a sucker for anything orange,” he said, explaining that he plans to make the drink part of his future football celebrations.

His Game-Day Style Is All About Comfort

Getty Shareef O’Neal and Kendall Washington at the event.

When it comes to fashion, Kendall believes a good outfit should balance comfort with personality.

“I always have to wear a chain. I never leave the house without a chain,” he revealed.

His other essentials include watches, rings, backward caps, and statement-making pants.

“I’ll wear a plain tee like this, but with some loud pants,” he explained.

Kendall even has his next fashion purchase in mind.

“I need some freaking purple camo pants. Those would look sick with a Crown Royal hat,” he joked.

While he enjoys experimenting with fashion, Kendall emphasized that comfort remains his priority, particularly during football games and tailgates.

“I like to be comfortable, but as well as looking stylish as hell. So it’s a good mix.”

Kendall Says Fame Has Made Him More Careful About Who He Trusts

Getty Kendall Washington and Shareef O’Neal attended the Game Day With “Royal Rituals” event.

Although Kendall’s professional life has changed significantly since appearing on “Love Island USA,” he insists his personal life hasn’t undergone the same transformation.

“I don’t think my life has changed that drastically. Obviously, career-wise, it has,” he explained.

He credits his longtime friends and family with helping him remain grounded as he navigates the entertainment industry.

“I kept the same close circle with my family, my friends. I hang with the same people,” he said.

However, Kendall admitted that being in the public eye has made him more cautious about new relationships and professional connections.

“You just got to be more careful on who you are linked up with because in society nowadays, there’s a spotlight on yourself,” he explained.

He added that he sometimes questions whether people approaching him have genuine intentions.

“Everything you kind of gotta think twice more about because everyone’s checking out your moves.”

Despite those challenges, Kendall continues to rely on his instincts.

“At the end of the day, I always go with my gut and my intuition,” he said.

He’s Embracing His Next Chapter Beyond Reality Television

Getty Kendall Washington attended the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival.

Kendall’s career now involves traveling, creating content, and working with brands, experiences he says have given him a greater appreciation for his growing community.

“I love it when people come up to me on the streets and be like, ‘Oh, I love your videos. It’s so nice to meet you. I feel like I know you,'” he shared.

For Kendall, those interactions remind him why building genuine connections with his audience matters.

He also revealed that more opportunities are already in development as he looks toward 2027.

“A lot of exciting things are in the works right now. I’m excited for the next year,” he teased.

While he isn’t revealing specific projects just yet, Kendall is grateful for the doors that have opened since his reality television debut.

“This new lifestyle has given me a lot of new opportunities to meet new people and to go to different places and to try new things,” he said.

And as he continues building his career outside the villa, Kendall has no plans to slow down.

“I’m ultimately just so blessed to be able to live this life.”