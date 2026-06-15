Love Island USA Season 8, Episode 11 Recap for June 14, 2026: A Love Island Soccer Game!

Welcome to Day 10 inside the Love Island USA villa!

The shockwaves from America’s devastating intervention are still rocking the Fiji villa. Thursday night’s episode of Love Island USA picked up right in the heavy, emotional aftermath of the brutal twist that saw the public take the reins of the recoupling.

With Melanie, Beatriz, and Corbin left single and highly vulnerable, host Ariana Madix threw a curveball: she granted Corbin the ultimate power to couple up, and his selection of Melanie instantly sent day-one Beatriz packing.

The episode opened with a frantic teaser: Gabriel and Jen immediately locking lips, Melanie testing the waters with her new partner Corbin, and a messy, mud-soaked soccer challenge that effectively blew the whistle on several islanders’ game plans.

Post-Elimination ‘Googly Eyes’

LOVE ISLAND USA — “Week 2 ” Episode TBD — Pictured: Beatriz Alexa Hatz — (Photo by: Ben Symons/Peacock)

As Beatriz’s departure sank in, the new couples attempted to navigate their forced pairings. Gabriel and Jen sat down on the couches, where a visibly heavy Gabriel admitted how difficult it was to watch Beatriz walk out the door, asking Jen for a bit of patience and respect while he processed the exit. Nearby, Kenzie and Caleb solidified their new bond.

“I think it makes sense, I think we are a match,” Kenzie told the cowboy, confessing she’s been waiting for someone like him. “I think I have more in common with you than with Corbin.”

Despite the chemistry, Kenzie admitted her only hesitation is their age gap—Caleb is 21 (turning 22 in November) while Kenzie is 24. In her confessional, she added, “I guess you could say that I got what I wanted? But it’s hard to juggle two relationships, especially now that I’ve gotten close to Corbin.”

Naturally, the newly partnered couples wasted no time heading to the villa’s signature hotspots. Narrator Iain Stirling cracked, “If your name is Sol and you’ve finally tied down your man… there is only one place to go.” Sol and Sincere retreated to Soul Ties, ecstatic to finally stop walking on eggshells. After a brief chat about the morning breakfast routine, they locked in a celebratory kiss.

Stirling quickly chimed back in: “After being coupled up, Melanie and Corbin can finally speak… easily. So there’s only one place to go.”

Melanie and Corbin hid away in the Speakeasy, where Corbin admitted he felt horrible about the position America’s vote had put him in. Melanie quickly reassured him.

“I don’t think it’s a horrible position,” Melanie said. “I think that’s how it was supposed to play out. I think me and you have given each other the googly eyes. I think Kenzie and Caleb have given each other googly eyes.”

While Melanie acknowledged she still had lingering feelings for Sincere, she labeled the public vote a “blessing in disguise” for breaking them apart. Later, Melanie shared a tearful, mature moment with Sol, hugging it out to dissolve the tension.

“I really like Sincere, and you’re coupled up with him,” Melanie said, whilst crying to the bombshell. “This is not a game to me. I really did see myself dating him outside of here.”

Inside the bedroom, Sincere summarized the situation to the boys, stating, “America basically ripped the band-aid off.” The emotional weight eventually overwhelmed Melanie, who refused to sleep in the main bedroom with the group, opting instead for a night in Soul Ties.

The Official Post-Vote Couples Matrix:

Bryce & Trinity

KC & Aniya

Caleb & Kenzie

Gabriel & Jen

Sincere & Sol

Zach & Kayda

Corbin & Melanie

The Morning Debrief: “Everything But His Name”

LOVE ISLAND USA — “Week 2 ” Episode TBD — Pictured: (l-r) Melanie Moreno, Sincere Nicholas Rhea — (Photo by: Ben Symons/Peacock)

As morning settled over the Love Island USA villa, the usual breakfast rituals went straight to chatting. Sitting with Aniya, Kenzie, and Jen, Melanie didn’t hold back her absolute disgust regarding Sincere.

“I feel really disgusted in Sincere, because he would tell me something and then do the opposite,” Melanie said. “He is everything but his name—he is not sincere.”

Later, Melanie confessed to Aniya that Corbin has been nothing but honest and patient with her, noting she wanted to check in with Kenzie to clear the air entirely regarding the new coupling order.

The morning’s true bombshell dropped when KC pulled Sol for a private chat. Checking in on her new coupling status, KC suddenly let his guard down, admitting that he was interested in her.

“Everybody knew I was interested, but I never showed my hand,” KC said. “Then Sincere started hoopin’.”

Sol said, tracing back the timeline: “Well, he was the only one on the court.”

Reflecting in his confessional, a regretful KC added, “I feel like if we would’ve had a conversation like that a couple days before, a lot of things would be different.”

The Couples Mud-Match

KC swiftly interrupted the lounge session when he yelled, “I got a text!”

“Islanders, it’s time to trade chats for matchups in today’s couples soccer challenge. Who’s hoping for a hat trick and who’s going to be left dribbling?”

2026 FIFA World Cup host Frederik Oldenburg hosted the game, broadcasting in Spanish and English across Telemundo and Peacock.

The rules of the Love Island tournament were complex: couples started at center field, using their bodies to roll a giant soccer ball to their mouths, and drop it into the goal. Next, they raced to a hot dog stand, biting a frankfurter off a string where one line controlled their own food and the other controlled their partner’s—all while dodging high-pressure streams of ketchup and mustard.

Finally, they dive into a green mud pit, filled up a soccer ball mold, Oldenburg than reads a red card featuring a scandalous question, than dumping the green mud over their chosen target, and finishing with a locker room shower kiss.

The red card questions exposed the villa’s underlying feelings:

Trinity & Bryce were asked: Which players are carrying their couple? They targeted Caleb (and Kenzie).

were asked: Which players are carrying their couple? They targeted (and Kenzie). Kenzie & Caleb were asked: Which players are fumbling the ball? They selected Gabriel (and Jen). Caleb explained, “This person has someone in the back of their mind they haven’t let go of yet. So for that reason, I feel like they can’t fully commit.”

were asked: Which players are fumbling the ball? They selected (and Jen). Caleb explained, “This person has someone in the back of their mind they haven’t let go of yet. So for that reason, I feel like they can’t fully commit.” Aniya & KC were asked: Which players are secretly scouting other options? They chose Corbin (and Melanie).

were asked: Which players are secretly scouting other options? They chose (and Melanie). Melanie & Corbin were asked: Which player is the most overrated player? They gleefully picked Sincere , with Corbin joking, “For revenge? Nah… the plot?”

were asked: Which player is the most overrated player? They gleefully picked , with Corbin joking, “For revenge? Nah… the plot?” Jen & Gabriel were asked: Which player has been caught offside the most? They targeted Sincere , with Jen declaring, “We are choosing this person because we feel they have been the most sneakiest.”

were asked: Which player has been caught offside the most? They targeted , with Jen declaring, “We are choosing this person because we feel they have been the most sneakiest.” Sol & Sincere were asked: Which player is most likely to get booed by the fans? They chose Bryce.

The real tactical damage came from Kayda and Zach. When asked: Which players are acting like they already won the league? they boldly selected KC.

“…hasn’t been tested, and may have not explored someone they wanted to explore, maybe. So they thought it was a bit safer to stay with someone,” Zach said.

Zach later broke down the choice, exposing the fact that when Sol arrived, KC openly admitted his attraction to the boys but chose to stay unproblematic in his couple with Aniya simply to avoid the hassle of a triangle.

The Safe Option vs. The First Option

LOVE ISLAND USA — “Week 2 ” Episode TBD — Pictured: (l-r) Corbin Mims, Mackenzie “Kenzie” Brooke Annis — (Photo by: Ben Symons/Peacock)

The post-game fallout was immediate. Aniya and KC separated to digest Zach and Kayda’s public call-out. KC admitted to Aniya, “I didn’t really feel restricted… but I was nervous. I think that’s what he could be talking about.”

Meanwhile, from across the deck, Kayda and Trinity closely monitored Jen and Gabriel’s interactions, wondering aloud if Gabriel had moved on far too quickly following Beatriz’s swift dumping.

Leave it to Iain Stirling to perfectly capture the psychological state of the islanders narrating: “Melanie likes Corbin, but she just wishes he’d be a little more sincere. Actually, if he could just be Sincere. She really misses that guy.”

Upstairs on the daybeds, Melanie and Corbin sat down to finally get to know one another. Trading background stories and people-watching, the pair found solace in each other’s company. Corbin took the opportunity to draw a line in the sand.

“I think it’s just fair if I make the decision to just start exploring us with no distractions,” Corbin said. “I’ve yet to tell that to Kenzie, I don’t know how you feel about that.”

Melanie immediately validated the boundary, firmly stating she refused to be part of another messy love triangle.

The real explosion occurred downstairs. Aniya pulled Zach and Kayda regarding their choice to pick them in the challenge, while KC simultaneously pulled Sol for another conversation right in plain sight.

Zach repeated that KC explicitly said, “Why would I risk leaving what I’ve got, which is good?” when Sol arrived, though Zach clarified that KC also never stated he wanted to leave her.

Downstairs, Sol pushed KC’s buttons regarding his lack of initiative:

“We’re all here for the same things, and you’re robbing yourself of getting to even know if we even had something by not shooting your shot,” Sol said

Watching the interaction unfold from the balcony, Kayda pointed out the two were in a chat. A moment later, Aniya pulled KC into the Speakeasy. She laid her cards on the table, expressing her anger that he only stayed with her because she represented a “safe option.”

“I think you’re confusing first option with safe option,” KC said.

Aniya insisted that his response to the challenge question was what truly compromised her, but with neither willing to back down, the pair ended the conversation on an uneasy note that Aniya was fine and understood him.

A final text briefly interrupted the nighttime tension, alerting the villa that the Hideaway was officially open for business!

Recognizing their status as the villa’s most functional unit, the islanders voted for Zach and Kayda to spend a private night of luxury away from the chaos.

But the peace won’t last long—Iain Stirling confirmed that a brand-new public vote for America’s Favorite Couple is officially open on the app, meaning the ultimate power is shifting right back to the viewers.

Love Island USA airs exclusively on Peacock Sunday through Tuesday, and Thursday through Friday at 9 p.m. ET.