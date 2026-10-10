Beloved ‘MasterChef’ Contestant Has Passed Away at 44, Months After Brain Tumor Diagnosis

Fans are remembering “MasterChef” contestant Mariusz Komenda, who passed away months after being diagnosed with a brain tumor.

He was 44 years old.

‘MasterChef Poland’

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As People reported, Komenda competed on “MasterChef Poland,” and ultimately became a semifinalist on the food competition.

Komenda’s passing comes after he was diagnosed with a brain tumor in January 2026.

His passing was announced by a spokesperson from the “MasterChef Polaned” production company, TVN, on Wednesday, Oct. 7, as reported by Polish outlets Do Rzeczy and Onet.

“It is with great sadness that we received the news of Mariusz Komenda’s death,” TVN wrote on social media, per those outlets. “Mariusz was part of the ‘MasterChef’ family. We will remember him as a man full of passion, energy, and a love for cooking.”

A Favorite with Viewers

As People reported, Komenda appeared on the eighth season of “MasterChef Poland” back in 2019.

Emerging as a favorite of viewers, he returned to the show several times in subsequent seasons.

“Mariusz was part of the ‘MasterChef’ family. We will remember him as a man full of passion, energy, and a love for cooking,” the creators of “MasterChef” said in a statement, as reported by Do Rzeczy,

“It’s difficult to find words to express our grief. We share in his grief with his family, loved ones, and everyone who had the opportunity to know him,” the statement added. “Mariusz, we will miss you very much.”

A Dire Diagnosis

In April 2025, reported Do Rzeczy, Komenda and his son opened their own restaurant, Father & Son, in his hometown of Środa Śląska in Poland.

Less than a year later, in January 2026 Komenda was admitted to a hospital due to what at the time was a “suspected stroke.”

Medical examinations, however, led doctors to diagnose him with glioma, a malignant brain tumor.

“I thought it was just a temporary crisis,” Komenda wrote in an Instagram post. “Unfortunately, the reality turned out to be far harsher. After detailed tests, I received [my] diagnosis.”

In a subsequent post, Komenda opened up further about his diagnosis, revealing the devastating impact that it had on him and his family.

“That moment completely changed my life and the lives of my loved ones. Since then, I have been fighting every day for my health and a return to normalcy,” he wrote.

He underwent what was described as “urgent, life-saving” surgeries, including one to remove a tumor that had grown in his right thalamus and another to remove a section of his skull in order to “relieve pressure and give [him] a chance to keep fighting.”

Sadly, subsequent tests revealed the presence of additional cancerous lesions in his body, and Komenda said he was “undergoing neurorehabilitation” with the intent of regaining his “physical function.”

He launched a fundraising website in order to help cover the costs of his treatment, explaining those costs were “enormous and, unfortunately, beyond my means.”

He was treated at the National Medical Institute in Warsaw and the Provincial Specialist Hospital in Legnica, according to Do Rzeczy.