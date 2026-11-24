Kristin Cavallari is getting ready to close a chapter in her career.

The “Hills” alum took to Instagram on Tuesday, Nov. 24, to share an emotional video announcing that she is leaving her “Let’s Be Honest” podcast after three years.

“I’m getting emotional, you guys. I have an announcement, and I’m not gonna cry because this is not the end yet. But I am leaving the podcast,” Cavallari, 39, said in the clip.

The reality TV personality expressed how grateful she was to have had the opportunity to connect with her listeners and allow people to get to know her outside of reality television, where she often felt misunderstood.

“This announcement is bittersweet…This podcast (and my podcast tour) will forever be the highlight of my career,” Cavallari captioned the post. “Thank you guys so much for being with me on this journey…we’ll see what’s next! I love you guys. Last episode will be Dec 29th 🤍”

Kristin Cavallari Reveals Why She’s Leaving Her Podcast

During the Nov. 24 episode of “Let’s Be Honest,” titled “A Big Life Update: Knowing When It’s Time to Let Go,” Cavallari opened up about what led to her decision to walk away.

The former MTV star feels she’s said everything she wanted to say since launching the podcast in September 2023.

While Cavallari enjoyed sharing stories about her dating life and personal experiences, she admitted that constantly being in the public eye was one of the downsides of hosting a weekly podcast.

In the past, she could take a break from social media or stop doing interviews whenever she wanted some privacy. However, hosting the podcast made it difficult for her to take a step back from the spotlight.

“I don’t have that luxury with this podcast to be quiet when I want to be quiet,” she explained.

Cavallari also revealed that she had been contemplating the decision for months.

After returning to her full-time CEO role at Uncommon James earlier this year, the entrepreneur found herself juggling more responsibilities. Her definition of success has also changed over the years, as she now wants more freedom in her personal life rather than constantly adding to her list of professional accomplishments.

Although she’s saying goodbye to her podcast, Cavallari isn’t leaving the entertainment industry altogether. She’s set to star in the upcoming Roku Channel romantic comedy “Cowboy Hearts” in 2027.

Kristin Cavallari Wants to Spend More Time With Her Children

Another major factor in Cavallari’s decision was her desire to be more present for her three children, Camden, 14, Jaxon, 12, and Saylor, 11, whom she shares with ex-husband Jay Cutler.

The Uncommon James founder explained that even on weekends with her kids, she would find herself thinking about work she needed to get done for the podcast.

“I’m so maxed out,” she admitted. “And I don’t want to miss a moment with my kids.”

Cavallari previously expressed similar sentiments while celebrating Mother’s Day in May. The mother of three shared a series of family photos on Instagram alongside a heartfelt message about motherhood.

“At the end of the day, they are the only thing that matters. Being their mom has been the greatest gift,” she wrote.

In the meantime, Cavallari still has a few more episodes in store for her listeners, including a farewell episode featuring her longtime best friend Justin Anderson.

“So don’t tune me out just yet, guys,” she said. “We have a couple more weeks.”