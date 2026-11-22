Winning “Top Chef” may have been one of the biggest highlights of Rhoda Magbitang’s career, but cooking at F1 and being part of the Bellagio Fountain Club’s annual chefs event was a “full circle” moment for her.

Rhoda chatted with EntertainmentNow at the Bellagio Fountain Club after a photo moment with other celebrated chefs overlooking the iconic Fountains of Bellagio. She revealed how being in Vegas for F1 was a “full circle” moment for her, what it’s been like being at the big race, and how she keeps her heritage in her cooking wherever possible.

Rhoda Magbitang Joins Other Celebrity Chefs at F1

Getty LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 21: Chefs and culinary personalities, including (top, L-R) award-winning mixologist Shingo Gokan, Dominick DiBartolomeo, Wesley Holton, Food Network chef Britt Rescigno, Chet Sharma, Momofuku founder and chef David Chang, Eleazar Villanueva, Brooklyn Beckham, Michael Vignola, Mark Wahlberg, James Beard Award-winning chef José Andrés, acclaimed chef and Major Food Group co-founder Mario Carbone, Top Chef star Michael Voltaggio, Che Fico chef and restaurateur David Nayfeld, Top Chef star Bryan Voltaggio, Ignacio “Nacho” Jiménez, Francisco Troncoso, (front, L-R) Dohyung Kim, Food Network star and chef Maneet Chauhan, James Beard Award-winning chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten, chef Rhoda Magbitang, MGM Resorts International Chief Executive Officer and President William Hornbuckle, chef Byron Lazaroff-Puck, legendary chef and restaurateur Wolfgang Puck, Vanne Kuwahara, and Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto join Bellagio Fountain Club’s culinary experience for Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on November 21, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for MGM Resorts)

The fourth annual chef event at Bellagio Fountain Club took place on Saturday morning to kick off race day. Rhoda joined 24 celebrity chefs and culinary personalities at the event, including Mario Carbone, Jose Andres, Masaharu Morimoto, Wolfgang and Byron Puck, Maneet Chauhan, and Jean-Georges Vongerichten. Also in attendance were Mark Wahlberg and Brooklyn Beckham, who teamed up for a specialty spicy margarita featuring Wahlberg’s Flecha Azul tequila and Beckham’s Cloud23 hot sauce, during the Bellagio Fountain Club experience.

For Rhoda, being part of this prestigious event and cooking at the Bellagio Fountain Club during F1 was a “full circle moment.”

“I’ve said this on my posts a couple of days ago on my way to Vegas; I always appreciate a good full circle moment, and this feels like a full circle moment,” she exclusively told EntertainmentNow. “I used to live here. I met my best friends in the world here, and being able to come back and do this, and granted, it’s been a really busy weekend, it just means the world. It’s such an honor to be in the company of all these great chefs, and it’s a great victory lap.”

She said this is the final event of 2026 for her and this event “feels fitting.” Coming back to a place where she used to live was something she said she couldn’t “wrap my head around it.”

“The enormity of this event is something that I can’t even fathom,” she said. “It’s such a huge operation. The way that everything is being executed, you know, this is the fourth year that the Bellagio has put this together, and everything from my perspective has been so seamless. Everyone’s incredibly helpful. It’s been pretty incredible.”

Rhoda Magbitang Shares Her F1 Experience

Getty LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 21: (L-R) James Beard Award-winning chef José Andrés, award-winning mixologist Shingo Gokan, Dominick DiBartolomeo, Dohyung Kim, Food Network star and chef Maneet Chauhan, Food Network chef Britt Rescigno, Momofuku founder and chef David Chang, James Beard Award-winning chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten, chef Rhoda Magbitang, chef Byron Lazaroff-Puck, legendary chef and restaurateur Wolfgang Puck, Ignacio “Nacho” Jiménez, Francisco Troncoso, Vanne Kuwahara, and Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto join Bellagio Fountain Club’s culinary experience for Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on November 21, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for MGM Resorts)

The “Top Chef” champion shared some insight into what it was like being part of something so big in Sin City.

“I appreciated the enormity of this whole production, because when you’re on the other side of things, it’s so different as opposed to when you’re a guest and enjoying the fruits of everyone’s labor,” she said. “I am always going to be a hospitality girl. I love being able to take care of my own, my people, my industry people, so the way that I’m being taken care of by Bellagio and by this whole team, it’s so nice.”

She added that being a former resident of Vegas gave her the perspective of “knowing what it takes to put something like this together,” saying “it’s been really cool.”

While she was busy cooking, she did get a chance to catch some of the racing action. There’s something about witnessing an F1 race in person that you just don’t get from watching it on TV.

“It’s insane. It kind of gives you goosebumps. The chills that you get from these cars, how fast they’re going, the sparks flying, all of that stuff, incredible,” she shared. “I’m pretty sure people drive down this road and walk it, and they would never know.”

She was also in awe of the fact that the structure we were standing on during our interview, the Bellagio Fountain Club, was built right on top of the iconic fountain. As we chatted, the fountain was doing its thing for an added vibe you’ll only find on the Las Vegas Strip.

“This is something that I could have never imagined happening, and obviously I knew great things were gonna happen after winning ‘Top Chef,’ but just the things that are coming my way, I don’t want to take it for granted,” Rhoda said. “I just want to say thank you to Bellagio, thank you to everyone that’s been involved in getting me in here. It’s been such a pleasure and such an honor.”

More About the ‘Top Chef’ Champion’s Cooking and Time on the Show

Getty CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JUNE 15: Rhoda Magbitang attends the 2026 James Beard Restaurant And Chef Awards on June 15, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jeff Schear/Getty Images for the James Beard Foundation)

Rhoda’s Filipino heritage is an important part of her cooking, but she also wants to make sure it doesn’t overshadow her individual culinary voice.

“It is important, but I also have to make sure I’m honoring myself in the process. It’s so easy to get lost in this story and forget what made me fall in love with food, going to culinary school and training under all these great chefs,” she told EntertainmentNow. “For me, when I’m able to find my voice when it comes to my cooking and how I want to do things, it’s different. I would like to just capture the Filipino-ness of certain things without losing myself in the process.”

During her time on the hit reality show, she explained that there was one part of filming that was “torture.”

“The waiting part. It’s the waiting part, the tension that builds as you await your fate, basically,” she revealed. “We can’t necessarily talk to each other. There’s a part there that we’re supposed to just sort of keep it to ourselves, and that part is torture.”

But despite it being tough at times, she said they found ways to distract themselves from that “torture.”

“We finished so many puzzles. I’ve gotten so good at Jenga, things that we could do together as a group that didn’t require a lot of talking,” she said with a laugh. “And in a way, we actually got to know each other a little more, so that part was fun, so I appreciated it.”