WNBA Player Wants to Compete on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ – What Previously Stopped Her

Indiana Fever WNBA player Sophie Cunningham has revealed her desire to compete on “Dancing with the Stars.”

She made the comments after watching last week’s show live as an audience member. So could we be seeing the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup champion hit the dance floor and compete for a mirrorball any time soon?

Sophie Cunningham Almost Competed On ‘DWTS’ But This One Thing Stopped Her

Getty Sophie Cunningham #8 of the Indiana Fever warms up prior to the game against the Chicago Sky at United Center on August 08, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

WNBA baller Sophie Cunningham appeared on the latest episode of her podcast, “No Hesitation,” with Drew Hanlen to talk about her history with “Dancing with the Stars.“

The sportswoman revealed that she had previously been in contact with the show and almost took to the dance floor.

The 30-year-old basketball player explained that her WNBA schedule has stopped her from competing for the mirrorball. The ABC dance competition usually starts in September, which overlaps with the later part of the regular season and the playoffs.

“I truly do hope that I can do it one day,” Cunningham stated. “It gets in the way of our WNBA season. So, that’s kind of my hold-up, but it’s not out of the question.”



Sophie Cunningham Reveals Her Dream ‘DWTS’ Partner

Getty Honorary pace car driver Sophie Cunningham attends pre-race ceremony activities prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway on November 02, 2025 in Avondale, Arizona.

Sophie Cunningham also opened up about her experience visiting the “DWTS” studio as a guest.

While watching the show live, the basketball star met “DWTS” pro Daniella Karagach. “She is so beautiful and just a great [expletive] dancer,” the 6-foot-1 guard revealed. “And she saw me, she was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m a huge fan,’ and I was like, ‘I’m a huge fan of you.'”

Karagach propositioned Cunningham, encouraging her to sign up for the show so she could partner with her. “And she goes, ‘Well, come next season … come be my partner next year. You can lift me up.’ And I was like, ‘Oh. That’s awesome.’ So it was so cool. It was a really fun experience.”

But, Cunningham was filmed backstage propositioning her own dream partner. “I want you to be my partner so bad,” Cunningham told “DWTS” icon Alan Bersten, per The Sun. “I’m dying to get on the show.”