‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Star Celebrates Divorce with ‘Divorced Dad’ Party

“Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” star Jessi Draper is celebrating. Now that her divorce is through, she’s able to party with her friends, and she did it in style with a “divorced dad”-themed party.

It all started with a “Get Ready With Me” video, where the “Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” star put on her makeup and then showed off her “divorced dad” look. After that, she shared a couple of insights into the party.

Jessi Draper Dresses as a Divorced Dad

Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 10: Jessi Draper attends the 11th Hollywood Beauty Awards at Taglyan Complex on April 10, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

The party’s theme was a “divorced dad” one, and she even included a piece of paper that said “child support check” that she ripped up, poking fun at all the comments that divorced dads make when it comes to paying child support. She and her guests all cosplayed as divorced dads, with some wearing wigs, and others opting purely for baseball caps and sunglasses. They also drew beards and mustaches on, with one user on Instagram saying, “Not me at first thinking the mustache and beard was a cool new Gen Z contouring trick 😂😂”

Draper, 34, dressed in an oversized hoodie and shorts, with the hoodie reading “Brunette Boxing Gym.” She and her friends then got to party the night away, with a cake that read “Hottest ex-wife ever.”

Fans took to the comments to laugh along with the joke. In the caption of one post, Draper said, “3rd times a charm?” offering a nod that this is the second divorce. She divorced her first husband, Zach Gish, to marry Jordan Ngatikaura, whom she recently divorced.

While Draper acknowledges that celebrating divorce can be weird, it is something that more and more people, especially women, are doing. It’s a difficult situation to be in, with sadness and hurt along the way, but the “Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” star made it clear that there’s something therapeutic about having a silly night with friends.

The Timeline of the ‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Divorce

Getty BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 22: Jessi Draper attends Hulu’s Get Real House at Casa Lago on April 22, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Problems really started to show in Draper’s marriage during “Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” Season 4. It was while filming the fifth season that news came out that the two were getting a divorce. However, throughout the fifth season, it was clear that they were attempting to work on their marriage, but Draper was struggling with that and had mentioned the D word a few times.

In March 2026, Ngatikaura filed for divorce after five years of marriage. It took six months for the divorce to be finalized, but there are no details on custody or child support arrangements. The two share two children, Jagger, 6, and Jovi, 3.

“Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” Season 6 is currently filming, although that season has been filled with drama of its own. Mikayla Matthews is out, and while other stars are continuing on with their contracts, it’s not clear if they will choose to return for Season 7. Hulu has already renewed the show for a seventh season, but there are a lot of questions about that now.

Taylor Frankie Paul has also said that she is leaving the series. Filming of the fifth season had to pause in March, as her legal battles also started due to the resurfaced video from her 2023 arrest. She wasn’t around for the confessionals at the very end of the fifth season, and there were questions about whether she would return for Season 6.