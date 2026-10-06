Jackson Olson Apologizes to Guillermo Rodriguez Ahead of DWTS Week 4

Savannah Bananas player Jackson Olson is ready to put online drama behind him and move forward. Ahead of the new “Dancing With the Stars” episode, Olson revealed he made amends with Guillermo Rodriguez and apologized for his negative comments.

With the new episode just hours away, Jackson and Guillermo made a fun Instagram reel to show there was no bad blood between them.

Jackson Olson & Guillermo Rodriguez Are Great Friends

After “Yacht Rock Night,” many DWTS fans attempted to create some of Guillermo Rodriguez’s dance moves from his routine. A player from the Loco Beach Coconuts shared his own video, getting fans excited about “Dancing With the Stars.” While many loved the video, Jackson Olson’s comments raised a few eyebrows.

“But seriously how did you do this better than him with 2 hours of rehearsal,” Olson replied, adding a laughing emoji.

Many viewers found the comment incredibly distasteful, especially since Guillermo Rodriguez has shown so much improvement in the ballroom.

Now, Jackson Olson is doing his best to make things right.

“To G and to all of you, from the bottom of my heart I am so sorry about my comment I made the other day and that it caused this much negativity. I love this guy ❤️ now let’s do what this show is meant to be about.. DANCE 🕺 ily G,” the baseball player captioned a new Instagram reel ahead of “Mariah Carey Night.”

In a show of friendship and camaraderie, Jackson and Guillermo break out dancing to “Nobody’s Perfect” by Hannah Montana.

“Icons on my screen right now 😍😍😍” Jackson’s partner Emma Slater wrote in the comments.

In the comments, many fans appreciated the baseball player’s apology. Many recognized that he meant no harm, but still wanted him to recognize that it was an unkind comment.

“Proud of you for addressing it, Jackson ❤️ Things can get taken out of context so quickly online, but you’ve apologised and chosen to move forward. Now go do what you do best — DANCE 🕺✨” one fan shared their thoughts in the comments.

“Happy happy birthday!!!! You are such an inspiration to me and so many others! I can’t wait to see you dance tonight and vote for you!” another replied.

The Top 12 DWTS Couples Prepare For ‘Mariah Carey Night’

Though Guillermo Rodriguez continuously ranks at the bottom of the leaderboard, “Dancing With the Stars” viewers have fallen head over heels in love with him. He certainly brings a “can-do” attitude to the rehearsal room and sincerely tries his best.

“Mariah Carey Night” officially kicks off at 8 p.m. tonight on ABC. Tune in and vote for your favorite couples to keep them moving forward in the competition.

Jackson Olson and Emma Slater will dance the Waltz to “Without You” while Guillermo Rodriguez and Witney Carson are performing a Samba to “Obsessed.”

At the end of the night, only 11 couples will advance to week five. The theme for next week is “Super Bowl Night,” which will pay homage to some of the biggest moments throughout the event’s epic history.