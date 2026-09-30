‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 35 Unveils Surprise Theme For Week 5

After releasing the full list of theme nights, many “Dancing With the Stars” fans noticed that there was something peculiar about the lineup. There wasn’t anything listed for week five.

This morning on “Good Morning America,” head judge Derek Hough revealed the secret theme. While many viewers had hoped for a Dolly Parton night after her passing, producers went in a different direction.

Week five explores a territory that DWTS has never entered before.

DWTS Season 35 Presents ‘Super Bowl Night’

After a heartbreaking elimination on “Yacht Rock Night,” “Dancing With the Stars” season 35 presses forward. Next week, the top 12 couples will perform to Mariah Carey’s greatest hits.

Week five has been a secret so far, but fans are excited to finally get an update. In two weeks, the top 11 couples will perform on “Super Bowl Night.” Entertainment Weekly reports this theme night will “honor the music, spectacle and unforgettable moments of the big game.”

“The special theme is a part of ABC’s big buildup to Super Bowl LXI, which the network and its corporate sibling, ESPN, will air on Feb. 14, 2027,” the outlet writes.

While many NFL players have performed on “Dancing With the Stars,” having an entire night dedicated to football and halftime performances is uncharted territory.

Having a “Super Bowl Night” opens the door to a wide range of possibilities. Without a doubt, it’ll give the pro dancers a chance to show of their creative skills.

Ezra Sosa’s older sister, “The Next Pro” contestant Stephani Sosa, was part of Bad Bunny’s halftime performance at Super Bowl LX. He may invite Stephani to the rehearsal studio to get some insider tips on creating a memorable halftime-worthy routine.

Britt Stewart & Taylor Hanson Departed the Competition in Week 4

At the end of “Yacht Rock Night,” one couple had to say goodbye. Fans were shocked to learn that Taylor Hanson and Britt Stewart had been eliminated. Sharna Burgess later spoke out against the elimination and had nothing but positive things to say about Britt.

“For me, just in knowing Britt and loving Britt, I just want to see her do a freestyle,” the Australian dancer told Entertainment Weekly. “I just want to see Britt, next season, get what our fans call a ringer and we see her get to the end so we can have a Britt freestyle. It is time.”

“That woman is so talented,” Sharna defended her friend. “She is so deserving and we all know it. And she did such a phenomenal job with Taylor. And for whatever reason, they didn’t go through but it’s not on her. She did a spectacular job. It’s not on her. He looked stunning tonight in that dance and she couldn’t have done anything more.”

Tyler Cameron agreed, noting that Taylor Hanson should “feel proud” of his time on the show.

“Mariah Carey Night” kicks off at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 6, on ABC. “Super Bowl Night” follows the next week on October 13. Tune in and keep voting for your favorite couples.