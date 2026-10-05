Why ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Think Jackson Olson Will Be the Next Eliminated in Season 35

“Dancing With the Stars” season 35 returns tomorrow night and another couple will have to leave at the end of the night. While last week’s elimination sparked shock and dismay, many viewers think they already know who will leave this week. Savannah Bananas player Jackson Olson and his partner Emma Slater may be next on the chopping block.

The speculation comes after brief online drama that sprang up after “Yacht Rock Night.” Though Jackson Olson immediately deleted his comments, many viewers believe the damage has already been done.

DWTS Fans Believe Jackson Olson Slammed Guillermo Rodriguez

Though Jackson Olson’s comments are no longer visible, DWTS commentators have documented them and are explaining the latest drama in the ballroom.

“Not a good look for our guy 🥴 DWTS contestant Jackson Olson comments *then deletes* rude and disrespectful comment towards Guillermo Rodriguez 👀” commentator Erika Lane shared in a new Instagram video.

Lane explains that Olson just made a video condemning bullying. At a recent Savannah Bananas game, Olson signed an autograph for a little girl who gets bullied and loves his inspirational messages.

While the video itself was endearing, what happened afterward had many DWTS fans raising their eyebrows.

After “Yacht Rock Night,” a member of the Loco Beach Coconuts hilariously recreated Guillermo Rodriguez’s dance from the episode. It was meant as a light-hearted gesture to entice fans to watch “Dancing With the Stars.”

Overall, viewers found the video funny. But Jackson Olson’s comment brought things to a screeching halt.

“But seriously how did you do this better than him with 2 hours of rehearsal,” Olson replied in the comments, adding a laughing emoji.

After receiving backlash from viewers, the baseball player quickly deleted his comment. Many believe that Jackson Olson didn’t mean any harm by the comment, and Guillermo Rodriguez probably wasn’t fazed by it. However, the damage had already been done.

Since the comment immediately followed his anti-bullying video, fans found the comments toward Guillermo incredibly distasteful.

The Baseball Player Was in Danger of Elimination Last Week

So far, Jackson Olson and Emma Slater have been in the middle of the pack among the season 35 competitors. At the end of “Yacht Rock Night,” they were among the final three couples facing elimination alongside Guillermo Rodriguez and Witney Carson, and Taylor Hanson and Britt Stewart.

Though Taylor Hanson was ultimately eliminated, many fans think this indicates that Jackson Olson won’t be around much longer either.

Guillermo continuously earns the lowest scores from judges. However, they also note he’s showing genuine improvement and is putting time and hard work into rehearsals. Though he doesn’t have the best technique or natural dance ability, he’s winning plenty of fans’ votes. Viewers love seeing Guillermo in the ballroom week after week, which is enough to keep him in the competition for now.

If Jackson Olson can’t turn this around, he may very well be the next contestant out.

Week four marks “Mariah Carey Night.” Tomorrow, Jackson Olson and Emma Slater are dancing the Waltz to “Without You.” Meanwhile, Guillermo Rodriguez and Witney Carson will perform the Samba to “Obsessed.”

The performances begin at 8 p.m. tomorrow night on ABC. Keep voting for your favorite teams to keep them moving forward in the competition.