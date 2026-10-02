Taylor Hanson Confesses He Danced While Injured the Night of His DWTS Elimination

“Dancing With the Stars” viewers felt utterly shocked when Taylor Hanson and Britt Stewart were eliminated at the end of “Yacht Rock Night.” Many expected them to last many more weeks, including the judges.

On “Good Morning America” Wednesday morning, Britt admitted she was still “in shock.” Though she wasn’t ready to leave the competition, she formed a genuine connection with her celebrity partner. Taylor confessed he was really hoping to help Britt win her first Mirrorball trophy.

The pair recently appeared on the official DWTS podcast to discuss their journey on the show. Viewers never realized that Taylor Hanson was pushing through the pain and performing with an injury.

Taylor Hanson Describes His Nerve Pain During Rehearsals

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Injuries aren’t at all uncommon on “Dancing With the Stars.” In the prerecorded packages, fans witnessed both Pasha Pashkov and Julia Stiles sustain their own injuries during rehearsals last week.

However, no one realized that Taylor Hanson was suffering in silence as he dealt with his own juries.

“Since the first week, I’ve pretty much had injuries, like, immediately. Like, quiet threads of nerve pain,” the singer vulnerably shared with Andy Richter on the new episode of the DWTS podcast.

“I just treated that as part of the quest. But definitely now going to have a little, like, ‘Okay, I can actually pause,'” Hanson added, noting that he’s been struggling with numbness in his left leg.

“What people don’t know is he was actually doing heel leads and gliding in our foxtrot with a numb foot,” Britt chimed in.

Taylor Hanson and Britt Stewart developed a sincere friendship that they hope will last a lifetime. The singer even began to tear up during the interview.

“Everybody’s so talented on the show. It’s insane. It’s crazy how talented these pros are, but I saw Britt and — I’m getting emotional now,” the father of seven told Andy Richter. “She has done what I’ve done, in a lot of ways, with dance for most her life. She’s thrown her heart at it, and that’s the thing most people avoid. And I think, all my heroes, that’s what they’ve done.”

“Thank you for seeing me because I think sometimes I can be quiet or a little bit more reserved. I do what I do for so much more than for just me and for just dance. I do it for so many things, so thank you,” Britt replied.

The Remaining Contestants Prepare for ‘Mariah Carey Night’

Though fans weren’t expecting Taylor Hanson or Britt Stewart to exit “Dancing With the Stars” so early, the show must go on. Next Tuesday, the top 12 will perform to Mariah Carey’s greatest hits.

Britt Stewart won’t be choreographing a new routine for her celebrity partner, but she isn’t going anywhere. Fans will be able to spot her performing alongside the other eliminated pros, Alan Bersten, Hailey Bills, and Adele Zaikman.

“Mariah Carey Night” begins at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 6, on ABC. Keep voting to help your favorite couples moving forward in the competition.