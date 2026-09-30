DWTS’ Pasha Pashkov Reveals Why He Blames Himself for His Brutal Nose Injury During Amber Glenn Rehearsal

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Pasha Pashkov admits he’s to blame for a painful nose injury he sustained while rehearsing with his celebrity partner, Amber Glenn. In a clip of the partners rehearsing before debuting their foxtrot to “Hold the Line” by Toto for “Yacht Rock Night” in Week 3, Glenn accidentally elbowed Pashkov in the nose, and it looked quite brutal.

Still, the pair managed to get onto the ballroom floor for another successful, impressive routine, and, thankfully, no elbows to the face. After their performance, Pashkov opened up about the accident, sharing why the bloody injury was all his fault.

Pasha Pashkov Opens Up About Painful Nose Injury Ahead of ‘Yacht Rock Night’ on DWTS

ABC DANCING WITH THE STARS – “Yacht Rock Night” – Thirteen remaining couples cruise into “Yacht Rock Night,” with performances set to smooth grooves, soft-rock classics and iconic hits that defined the yacht rock era. TUESDAY, SEPT. 29 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC.

Speaking to Us Weekly after a spectacular performance of the foxtrot during “Yacht Rock Night” on DWTS, pro Pasha Pashkov revealed that the bloody nose injury he sustained while rehearsing with Amber Glenn was his fault, telling the outlet that he “pushed [rehearsals] one too many times.”

“A huge part of it was my fault,” he told the outlet that night. “This is the reason: it’s because we had a good run. We did a good run, beginning to end, and it’s one of those where you have 10 minutes left of the rehearsal, just leave and get some rest. And I was like, ‘Let’s do it one more time,’ and you need to know when to stop and when enough is enough.”

He continued, “It wasn’t like [the] last day [before the live show]. We still had a couple days left. I didn’t know when to stop. I pushed it one too many times, and I got what I deserved.”

In a rehearsal clip before the partners’ performance, Glenn accidentally elbowed Pashkov in the face, leaving his nose all bloody. Glenn teared up, knowing she injured her partner. Thankfully, he was okay, and the couple was able to perform their foxtrot.

In fact, Glenn and Pashkov were tied with the highest scores from the judges that night, earning a 24/30 and receiving the first 8’s of the season.

Glenn & Pashkov’s DWTS Journey So Far

ABC DANCING WITH THE STARS – “Premiere: Night Two” – The female celebrities make their competition debut, performing to a No. 1 song from the year they were born, with one eliminated at the end of the night. WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 16 (8:00-10:03 p.m. EDT) on ABC.

While it’s only been three weeks of dancing on DWTS, Glenn and Pashkov have consistently earned some of the highest scores throughout the compeititon.

During night two of premiere week, the couple took on the cha-cha to “Smooth” by Santana ft. Rob Thomas and earned an 18/30. The following week, for “Viral Hits Night,” the pro dancer and Olympian danced the tango to “All the Things She Said” by Harrison and tied for the highest score on the leaderboard with a 21/30, which judge Bruno Tonioli called “the best tango of the night.”

Glenn and Pashkov proved they were on top of their game when they danced first during “Yacht Rock Night.” The partners impressed the judges, with Carrie Ann Inaba stating that she’s seen “growth” in Glenn, and Derek Hough calling their routine “exquisite.” They tied with Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson with the highest scores that night, a 24/30.

Next week, on Tuesday, October 6, Glenn, Pashkov, and the remaining 12 contestants will take the ballroom floor for “Mariah Carey Night.”